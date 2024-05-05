Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa's birthday with heartfelt message 

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have continued to support Vanessa Bryant over the years. The families remain close, always showing up for important occasions and events.

Naturally, Russell Wilson and Ciara were one of the first few people to wish Vanessa on her birthday (May 5). Wilson shared a story on Instagram, adding a photo of the three of them together with a sweet birthday wish.

Ciara and Vanessa both shared Wilson's story, the latter thanking him for the wish.

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara wish Vanessa Bryant for her birthday (From: @ciara IG)

"Happy Bday sis! We love you!" Russell Wilson wrote.

Sharing the story, Ciara added:

"Celebrating you today and everyday VBoo!"

Earlier this year on 19th January, Wilson and Ciara were also present at Natalia Bryant's 21st birthday celebration.

Ciara and Russell Wilson at Natalia Bryant's birthday party

Ciara even left a comment on Vanessa Bryant's birthday post for her daughter:

"The Big 21!!! We love you so much Nani Boo!"

The couple posed together with the mom and daughter, the photos black and white to fit the theme.

Furthermore, the Wilsons are often among the many well-wishers and friends who wish the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, always sure to remember their loved ones on their birthdays.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have always been close to Kobe Bryant's family

For years, the Wilsons and the Bryants have been inseparable. The families are quick to cheer each other on, always present during special moments.

Along with wishing the family on their birthdays, Russell Wilson was there to see Natalia off for prom. Vanessa ended up sharing photos on Instagram, thanking the two for being there for her daughter.

Russell and Ciara Wilson drop off Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia at prom

"Off to Prom (yesterday)," Vanessa wrote.

In 2021, Ciara also made the sweetest IG post for Natalia, who she affectionately calls Nani Boo.

"Happy Birthday to the Smartest, most loving, compassionate, and fun young woman I know! Proud of who you are to your mommy and sisters, and the young woman you’re becoming! Every room you walk in is filled with joy, love, & light. I have no doubt you’re going to conquer whatever you put your mind to! Excited to watch you keep soaring! Happy 18 Nani Boo Sunshine."

With 2024 just beginning, one can certainly hope for more Bryant-Wilson content shared on social media.