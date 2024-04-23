"Loved every bit of it": Mavericks' PJ Washington on guarding James Harden, Paul George in game 1 loss to Clippers (Exclusive)

After spending part of his childhood admiring how the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony performed in the NBA playoffs, PJ Washington struggled to sleep ahead of his post-season debut.

Washington woke up at 6 a.m. PT on Sunday, nearly 6 ½ hours before the Mavericks played the LA Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Though Dallas ultimately lamented its lack of physicality in 109-97 Game 1 loss to the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, Washington displayed the intensity the Mavericks want from everybody else.

Some of that traced from Washington’s excitement to play in his first NBA playoff game over two months after Dallas acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline. Nothing epitomized Washington’s passion more than when he drew a foul on Clippers guard Russell Westbrook on a fast-break. After the two tangled up, Washington stood defiantly with his hands raised while Westbrook shared choice words.

Throughout Game 1, Washington tried to defend both Westbrook and James Harden with playoff grit.

“I was trying to push them around and be physical on both ends of the floor,” Washington told Sportskeeda. “It was great. I loved every bit of it.”

PJ Washington interview (Exclusive)

Washington spoke to Sportskeeda about various topics, including his two-way impact with the Mavs, Luka Doncic’s MVP chances and learning from Dallas coach Jason Kidd after idolizing him as an NBA player.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed

What lessons did you learn from the Mavs’ Game 1 loss to the Clippers?

PJ Washington:

“It was a good test for us. Obviously, we came up short. But we learned a lot and we know what we need to do next game. Everybody is more locked in and ready to go. Defensively, we have to be more physical. We can’t let them get into their spots and get going early. We have to be into them early as soon as they get to the ball. It has to be at 94 feet, and we have to be able to talk. We didn’t do a good job of that early on. In the second half, we did a lot better.”

You were physical with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but you also got some fouls (four) and had a scuffle with Russ. What’s your perspective on how that played out?

PJ Washington:

“I was trying to get them off their block and I was trying to be physical. I feel like nobody can really match me physically. I was trying to push them around and be physical on both ends of the floor. It was great. I loved every bit of it. There was a bunch of energy from the crowd and a bunch of energy from everybody. Being in that environment was great and a lot of fun.”

Aside from Kyrie [Irving] and Luka, you were the only other Maverick to score in double digits [11 points]. What is the key to giving them more help?

PJ Washington:

“I think we got to give them more spacing and know when to play off them. Sometimes, we get them the ball and just watch them do a show. But at the end of the day, we have to help them be in the right positions. They’re going to be great each and every night. We just got to be a better supporting cast for them.”

What’s been the key for you to be ready to make shots to help them out?

PJ Washington:

“I take the open ones. But I also try to get downhill more and put pressure on the defense and make plays for others as well. My main thing when I’m shooting the ball is my feet. I’m making sure I’m on balance and square. I feel like any shot I take is going to be a good one. That helps me with my release.”

You had different looks in Charlotte than in Dallas. How has that affected how you prepare for your shots here?

PJ Washington:

“In Charlotte, I shot a lot above-the-break 3s, trailing and in a lot of pick-and-pops. But here, it’s more corner 3s obviously with Luka’s ability to pass the ball out of the pick-and-roll. So for me, I have been able to move spots and be efficient in those spots. It’s definitely different.”

On that note, how has the transition been from playing for a lottery team to a playoff team in such a short span?

PJ Washington:

“My biggest thing coming here was showing how versatile I could be on both ends of the floor. For me, it’s about guarding one through five and then making plays for people and hitting open shots. I also have been trying to get into the lane and score for myself. I’m trying to do that every night and be aggressive.”

The Mavs had been rumored to be a landing spot for several offseasons and leading into the trade deadline. You also have hometown connections. Give that, what was your reaction to when you got traded to Dallas?

PJ Washington:

“I was super excited with coming home. There’s a lot of friends and family there. To be in this atmosphere felt full circle for me. I have felt blessed to be here. I’ve always grown up being a Mavs fan. I always went to a bunch of their games. So I couldn’t have imagined putting their jersey on. And now I’m here. I’m excited to be part of this moment.”

Playoff basketball is much different than regular season, how was your debut postseason experience?

PJ Washington:

“There were a lot of jitters for everybody. But I think it was great for everybody to be out here in the atmosphere, especially on the road. It was great. I loved every bit of it. I couldn’t wait until the playoffs. I was up at 6 in the morning just thinking about the game. For me, it was all fun and games. Being able to watch the playoffs so long ago with being a kid, idolizing people and being a fan, to be able in this moment made me excited. I couldn’t wait to play.”

Which guys did you watch in the playoffs growing up?

PJ Washington:

“Kobe, Carmelo, LeBron, Pretty much everybody. I was able to be a kid and a fan of the game. Now I can actually be into it. Game winners and Game 7s were the biggest ones. With all the highlights, I was just watching them be great. As a kid, you idolize your favorite player and try to be like them. To be able to be on this stage at this moment in this time of my life is a blessing.”

I understand you also idolized Jason Kidd growing up. And now you’re playing for him. What’s that like?

PJ Washington:

“It’s great. I’m able to pick his brain about a bunch of different stuff on the court. I think he has a lot of information that a lot of people don’t even know. With him being an elite point guard at this level, it opens the game up for everybody.”

What information has he shared?

PJ Washington:

“The mentality part of it. A lot of guys, when they miss a couple of shots, it starts to get in their head. But for him, everything is just about a routine. Every day, we do the same thing. So in the game, it should be the same.”

Kidd praised you as an energy guy and as someone who knows how to defend 1 through 5. How do you do that?

PJ Washington:

“I look at defense as being able to guard. I don’t like people scoring on me. I take it personally. I think you have to have that mindset on that end, especially at this level. Guys are the best in the world. You have to take it personally.”

How have you prepped for defending Harden, Westbrook, Paul George and Kawhi [Leonard] assuming he’ll play?

PJ Washington:

“I’m trying to make them do things that they don’t want to do. I don’t want to let them take easy shots. I want to force them to take shots they don’t usually take. It’s different for all four of them, but all four of them are great players. I love the challenge. I can’t wait for Game 2.”

What’s the teammate experience with Luka and Kyrie like?

PJ Washington:

“It’s been great. They’re great leaders, and they’re obviously special players. To be on this stage with them, it makes the game a lot easier for all of us. With having them, you know at any certain moment of the game that they can always take over. They can always go on a 20-0 run by themselves.”

In what ways are they great leaders?

PJ Washington:

“I think Ky does a lot of it on the court. He’ll talk a lot. And Luka does it all. There’s not really much that Luka can’t do. He shows it each and every night. They’re both special players. I’m glad I’m on their team and not playing against them.”

Luka has been breaking or tying records of legends while playing sensational basketball throughout the season so far. How do you think he has differentiated himself for MVP compared to the other candidates?

PJ Washington:

“He does it every night. 33 [points], nine [rebounds] and nine [assists] speaks for itself. There’s nobody else that has ever done that. I don’t really see an argument for anybody else. With him, it’s special. You can’t really expect him not to do anything. He’s great in every area on the court.”

Some might point to the fifth seed, and that Jokic is on a team with a better record.

PJ Washington:

“We still got 50 wins. 50 wins as a fifth seed? There’s not really much you can say.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

