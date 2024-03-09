"Lowkey cheesin": Damian Lillard's reaction to GloRilla asking him out leaves NBA fans amused

Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard was recently asked about rapper GloRilla’s comments on him after the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Much to nobody’s surprise, Dame refrained from adding to the speculations. A video tweeted by NBA Central showcased an interaction with the NBA star where he was asked:

"I want to know, have you seen GloRilla shoot her shot at you?"

When TMZ asked the eight-time All-Star about GloRilla’s tweet, he said:

"Shout out to GloRilla."

Right after that, another question followed:

"Have you reached out to her at all? Have you spoken to her since?"

To which Dame responded:

"No comment, my brother. "

The incident started when GloRilla took to social media to share her excitement after connecting with Damian Lillard over the All-Star weekend. GloRilla's post about Damian Lillard was sparked by his All-Star MVP performance, where he scored 39 points and made 11 3-pointers in a significant win for the East.

Following the game, GloRilla shared a photo with the Milwaukee Bucks guard, in which Lillard was holding the trophy. However, NBA fans were quick to react to Lillard's reaction when asked about GloRilla. One fan wrote:

"Dame lowkey cheesin he hit fs😭"

Here's a look at a few other comments:

Damian Lillard and GloRilla share a connection through their involvement in the music industry. Lillard, known as D.A.M.E. Dolla, is also a rapper who released a studio album last year. GloRilla, who is 24 years old, gained recognition for her hit single "Blessed," which was released in 2022.

Cam’Ron blasts rapper GloRilla for wanting Damian Lillard

After Lillard clinched the All-Star Game MVP, rapper GloRilla shared a photo with the Milwaukee Bucks guard, expressing her desire to be with Lillard in the caption.

The post garnered widespread attention, sparking reactions to the rapper's public display of interest in Damian Lillard. Rapper and podcast host Cam'Ron joined those who were critical of GloRilla, using his podcast to call her out for her actions.

"Do not bring that s**t to the NBA, man. You think Adam Silver isn't aware of this? These ni**as get these calls. Do not bring that drama to the NBA. We like stupid s**t as Americans. We like Dame getting in a scuffle on the court. Gorilla is running on the court, she's giving that type of energy,” Cam’Ron said. [Time stamp 22:29]

On Oct. 2, 2023, the former Portland Trail Blazers player filed for divorce in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Lillard and his wife met at Weber State University and got married in September 2021. However, their marriage encountered "irreconcilable differences," leading to an irremediable breakdown, as cited in the divorce filing.

After spending 11 years with the Blazers, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Damian Lillard said that he found it more challenging to adjust to the divorce than the move to Milwaukee.