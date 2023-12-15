"Lucky to play the game I love": Klay Thompson reflects on performance with humility 

Klay Thompson had a historic game on Thursday night. Despite the Golden State Warriors going down 121-113 to the LA Clippers, the veteran became the 167th player in the NBA to score 14,500 career points. His 30-point game, his first of the year, also saw him surpass Blake Griffin (14,513) and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell (14,522) for 165th on the all-time scoring list. And despite the good outing, the Dubs are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-8 on the road this season.

However, Thompson was a picture of gratefulness when asked about his best performance of the season so far. According to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina who posted a clip from the guard's postgame presser, and on his part, the four-time NBA champion kept it simple and modest:

"Just realizing how lucky I am, lucky to play the game that I love."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Thompson ended his evening on a 9-of-15 shooting from the field and was 8-of-12 behind the 3-point line. He caught fire in the third quarter when he hit three straight 3-pointers in 35 seconds during the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

He scored 16 points during the stretch, and was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, bringing him to 27 points going into the fourth.

However, it wasn't enough as the Clippers riding on James Harden's equally historic night where his 28 points saw him become the 24th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points, closed out a win.

Klay Thompson trade rumors continue to do the rounds

The latest impact performance from Klay Thompson might have done enough to secure a starting spot in the Warriors' upcoming games, but trade rumors surrounding the guard are unlikely to diminish.

Logically, his expiring $43.2 million salary makes him the ideal candidate to be traded. While Golden State can also consider moving Andrew Wiggins or Chris Paul, they will consider the latter's contribution with the bench units, while Wiggims has more money left on his deal.

The team has already been linked to the likes of Zach LaVine and Pascal Siakam — players who are prolific scorers. However, given Thompson's illustrious 11-year career in the league that saw him play a key role in the Dubs' four championships, they will look at retaining his services.

The loss on Thursday puts Klay Thompson and Golden State at 5-6 in 11 games at home and 11th in the West with a 10-14 record. They take on the Brooklyn Nets at home next.