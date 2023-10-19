Luka Doncic 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Mavs All-Star’s performance this season

Since being selected in the first round of the 2018 rookie draft, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has been nothing but a statistical gem. For the brand-new year of NBA Fantasy League play, he remains a top-tier prospect who should be nabbed immediately if the opportunity presents itself.

In the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the four-time All-Star was once again his all-around self in leading the Lone Star State team. He posted 32.4 points (49.6% shooting clip), 8.6 rebounds, eight assists and 1.4 steals. These numbers are expected to be maintained by ‘The Don,’ if not improve on, as he leads the Mavericks anew in their latest campaign.

Luka Doncic, though, has to better his percentage in free throws and three pointers - 74.2% and 34.2% marksmanship respectively - posted last year, which were somewhat an anomaly to what he brings to the table.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per ESPN analysis, playing alongside a talented backcourt mate in Kyrie Irving should further develop the game of the 24-year-old Slovenian superstar, as he could pick his spots and not overextend himself for too long.

Durability has not been a problem for him in his five-year career, playing an average of 66 games per season. Doncic, though, is coming off a busy offseason where he represented Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. How much of an effect it will have in the new season remains to be seen, though.

Luka Doncic is one of probably two players in the NBA right now who are true triple-double threats game in and game out. The other one is Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. So, any manager who chooses Doncic in the draft would do his team a whole lot of favor.

Luka Doncic is a true triple-double threat

In five years in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as a true all-around player, who can post triple-double numbers in any given game. That makes him very appealing in fantasy basketball play.

The four-time NBA All-Star is ranked 10th all-time in triple-doubles, at 56, in the regular season. His most recent triple-double game came in January in a 119-115 double overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, where he finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

It was also last season that he recorded a monster triple-double statline of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in their wild 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in December. The feat was the first 60-20-10 game by any player in NBA history.

At his current rate, Luka Doncic’s triple-double ways are not about done, promising huge windfall for fantasy basketball league owners who have him in their fold.