Luka Doncic brings menace energy at 2023 NBA All-Star Game, leaves fans in splits with his reaction to Ja Morant's dunk and Damian Lillard's 3-pt shot

Luka Doncic had some fun reactions at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Doncic bantered with Ja Morant, who hit an amazing 360 dunk, and also had a meme-worthy reaction to Damian Lillard's 3-point shot from the halfcourt line.

In the second quarter, Morant was given a free lane to the basket to entertain the fans. He flew in and threw down a 360 slam at a time when fans want him to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. Doncic, mic'd up for NBA on TNT, had some interesting things to say to Morant.

"I can do that too," Doncic said. "Nobody gives me the chance."

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Damian Lillard hit a 3-point shot just before the halfcourt line. The cameras caught Luka Doncic's reaction on video, and it was hysterical. It looked like Doncic was baffled and thought that Lillard could actually do it in a real game.

Luka Doncic puts on another lackluster performance at All-Star Game

Luka Doncic at the 2023 NBA All Star Game

Luka Doncic had another lackluster performance at the All-Star Game. He played just 19 minutes on Sunday, scoring four points, two rebounds and four assists in Team LeBron James' 184-175 loss to Team Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic has been an All-Star four times but only averages 7.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His skillset usually fits the All-Star Game, but he appears disinterested in putting on a show.

Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum picked up the slack for Team Giannis to take home the MVP honors. Tatum scored a record 55 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 40 on his return to Utah.

LeBron James put up 13 points in 14 minutes but was unable to play in the second half after suffering a hand injury in a block attempt on Pascal Siakam. Jaylen Brown was the top scorer for Team LeBron with 35 points. Next year's All-Star Game is Indiana, and hopefully Doncic finally breaks through.

