Luka Doncic brushes aside joining Shaquille O’Neal in elite Laker podium: “Doesn’t matter”

Luka Doncic came up big once again for the LA Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. He finished just shy of a triple-double, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers even the series at 1-1.
The performance made Doncic just the third player in Lakers history to score at least 30 points in each of his first two playoff games with the team, joining George Mikan (1949) and Shaquille O’Neal (1997).
Asked by Taylor Rooks on TNT about joining that exclusive group, Doncic brushed it off.
“That's fine, but it don't matter,” he said. “We got to win no matter what, if I have 30 if I have 10. We just got to win. This isn’t about a player, this is about the team.”
Doncic scored 37 points in Game 1, but Minnesota caught fire from deep, hitting 21 of 42 from three-point range to set a new franchise playoff record in a 117-95 upset win over the No. 3 seed Lakers.
In Game 2, however, the Timberwolves’ offense stalled, going just 5-for-25 from beyond the arc. Julius Randle (27 points) and Anthony Edwards (25 points) were the only Timberwolves to reach double figures in scoring.
