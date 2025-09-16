Luka Doncic cites first NFL experience with $13B team as his biggest cultural shock

Luka Doncic spoke about his biggest cultural shock, citing his first NFL experience with the Dallas Cowboys, valued at $13 billion. Doncic came straight from Slovenia to Texas after being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks.

While many things about the U.S. could shock a European, for an athlete like Doncic, it was the massive number of fans that showed up to watch the Dallas Cowboys.

Doncic mentioned the same when asked about his biggest cultural shock during a conversation with the Wall Street Journal.

“Honestly didn’t know what to expect from Texas, but I fell in love right away. The biggest shock was the NFL games, going to the Cowboys’ games for the first time,” Doncic said on Monday. “There were so many people, it was amazing to see.”

