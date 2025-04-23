Luka Doncic cooking 4x DPOY gets $50 million 'Minecraft' actor jump out of his seat

Luka Doncic had another great performance on Tuesday in the LA Lakers' 94-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their first-round series. Doncic put four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a blender all game, with one play making Jack Black excited.
Doncic had Gobert on a mismatch atop the key in the second quarter when he made several dribble moves that made the Timberwolves big man look silly. He ended up hitting a one-handed fadeaway floater over the Frenchman for another two points to his tally.
After making the basket, the broadcast shifted its focus to the fans. The camera caught a glimpse of "Minecraft" actor Jack Black, who was so pumped up by the play. He even jumped out of his seat, wearing his Lakers gear, high-fiving a fellow fan courtside.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jack Black is a huge fan of the LA Lakers and was in attendance for Game 1. That contest didn't end well for the purple and gold, losing 117-95 in a very disappointing performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With all the pressure on them heading into Game 2, Luka Doncic had another magnificent showing. Doncic finished with a game-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James also came up huge for the Lakers, contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
As for Rudy Gobert, he was targeted multiple times by the Lakers offense. It's one of the reasons why he was limited to just 28 minutes in Game 2. He had six points, six rebounds and two steals. He could have played fewer minutes if Naz Reid hadn't been in foul trouble.
Julius Randle was also dealing with foul trouble but was still able to contribute 27 points, four rebounds and six assists. Anthony Edwards had 25 points on 22 shots, while Reid only scored nine points.
Luka Doncic gives his honest opinion about Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert received a lot of criticism when Luka Doncic made him spin en route to hitting a game-winning 3-point shot in last year's Western Conference Finals. However, Doncic has no ill will towards Gobert, whom he praised ahead of Game 2 by calling him great.
"I think he's a great defender," Doncic told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "No matter who it is, I just like to go against centers. When you got to go against the best, you got to be at the top, so that's what I'm trying to do."
Game 3 of the first-round series between the Lakers and Timberwolves is scheduled on Friday at 8:30 p.m. tipoff.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.