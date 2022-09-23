“There’s plenty of very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more” – Luka Doncic believes another superstar is not required in Dallas, says the current team is capable of championship run

Since entering the NBA four seasons ago, Luka Doncic has proven himself to be more than just a capable scorer and playmaker. The 23 year-old has time and time again shown that he can lead the team in the locker room as well as on the floor. Showing unwavering loyalty towards his teammates, Doncic believes the Dallas Mavericks can win it all with the players on their roster.

It's something head coach Jason Kidd has spoken about before; Doncic's innate belief that he can deliver a win under any circumstances.

With the Mavericks adding several key players like Christian Wood and JaVale McGree, Luka Doncic believes the team is primed for dominance. Despite that, it's hard to ignore the fact that the team doesn't have a superstar to pair with the Slovenian phenom.

Luka spoke during a recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN about the team's roster going into the upcoming NBA season:

"I think we have great players on our team. There's plenty very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more. ... I think we have a great team."

While this offseason has seen the addition of talented free agents, it has also seen the return of several key players. With the Mavericks looking stronger than they have in recent seasons, could this be the year Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks win all the marbles?

Luka Doncic and a bolstered Dallas lineup

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

This offseason saw the Mavericks' front office retain the team's young core while adding in key talent. Notably, two-time German League All-Star Maxi Kleber signed a four-year contract extension with the team. Last season also saw prolific two-way Mavericks star Dorian Finney-Smith sign his own four-year contract extension with the team.

With a trio of Doncic, Finney-Smith, and Kleber to go along with the team's offseason additions, fans have high hopes for the franchise. In the midst of a ten-year drought following their last championship run, Dallas fans are eager to see the team reach the NBA finals once again.

Do you think the roster as it stands is enough for the team to win? Or should Mark Cuban and the rest of the Mavericks front office try to lock down a superstar-caliber player?

Check out the team's Training Camp Roster below and give us your predictions in the comment section below!

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs



Your Mavericks Training Camp roster is set #MFFL The work begins next weekYour Mavericks Training Camp roster is set The work begins next week 😤Your Mavericks Training Camp roster is set ⤵️ #MFFL https://t.co/aKTOYKBFLY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far