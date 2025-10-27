Luka Doncic Drops Heartfelt One-Word Reaction to Austin Reaves' Historic Night

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:16 GMT
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic Drops Heartfelt One-Word Reaction to Austin Reaves' Historic Night. (Image Source: Getty)

Luka Doncic was left in awe after Austin Reaves delivered a historic performance on Sunday. In the absence of Doncic and LeBron James, Reaves elevated his game to another level and dropped a career-high 51 points. His near triple-double outburst helped the Purple and Gold record a confidence-boosting 127-120 win against the Sacramento Kings on the road.

Doncic wasted no time in serenading his backcourt partner for his jaw-dropping display at the Golden 1 Center. The Slovenian superstar shared a post highlighting Reaves' belligerence against the Kings on his Instagram story and paired it with a heartfelt one-word reaction.

"GOAT," Doncic wrote.
The Lakers depended heavily on Austin Reaves on Sunday as Luka Doncic was absent from the tie against the Kings. Doncic was ruled out for at least a week with a couple of injuries earlier in the day.

Reaves answered the call and put the Lakers on his back and dragged them to the promised land. He finished the game with 51 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes. The Lakers guard shot 12 of 22 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and 21 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Austin Reaves' stellar track record in Luka Doncic and LeBron James' absence

Austin Reaves has always risen to the occasion when both Luka Doncic and LeBron James have had to miss games. This year alone, the Lakers guard has led the team in three games, with Doncic and James sidelined. Reaves' numbers in each of the three games are outstanding.

In the February 8 encounter against the Indiana Pacers, the former Oklahoma guard erupted with 45 points and seven assists. Against the Denver Nuggets on March 14, Reaves recorded a huge double-double, finishing with 37 points and 13 assists. His most recent explosion with Doncic and James out came against the Kings on Sunday.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

