Luka Doncic gives worrying update on his knee injury after closing Clippers in Game 6

Luka Doncic helped the Dallas Mavericks eliminate the LA Clippers and advance to the Western Conference semifinals. Doncic has been playing with a right knee injury since Game 3 but continues to perform at a high level. The Mavs face the OKC Thunder in the second round.

In a postgame interview after the Mavs' 114-101 win over the Clippers, Doncic was asked about his knee. He was candid to say that he's knee is not getting better and might only heal during his break in the offseason.

"I don't think it's going to get better before I get some rest. That's a lot of minutes. Maybe the summer," Doncic said.

Luka Doncic finished Game 6 with 28 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists, while Kyrie Irving scored 30 points with six rebounds and four assists. Daniel Gafford put up 13 points and six rebounds, while Dereck Lively II added 10 points, nine rebounds and three dimes.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic suffered a sprained right knee in the first quarter of Game 3 of their first round series against the LA Clippers. He started limping and was favoring the right side of his lower body. He was taken to the locker room and was evaluated by the medical staff.

Doncic was diagnosed with a sprained right knee but played through the injury to help the Dallas Mavericks win Game 3. He was on the team's injury report in Games 4 and 5, tagged as questionable. He played both games before being taken out of the injury report for Game 6.

It was great to see "Luka Magic" still on full display against the LA Clippers in Game 6.

However, his knee injury will be a huge talking point heading into the second round against the top-seeded OKC Thunder. They will have plenty of defenders to throw at Doncic like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder preview

The OKC Thunder won the regular season series against the Dallas Maverics 3-1. The Thunder won two games at the Paycom Center and one at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. One of the three wins was a blowout, while the other two were close encounters.

Oklahoma City might have the edge in talent with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren. However, the Mavericks have the size advantage with players like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell.

The frontcourt has been a weakness for the Thunder with a lanky center in Holgren and an undersized power forward in "J-Dub." They have a big backup in Jaylin Williams, as well as vets like Bismack Biyombo and Mike Muscala.

Nevertheless, it's going to be a battle of the stars with SGA against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. SGA and Doncic are two of the three finalists for the NBA MVP along with Nikola Jokic.