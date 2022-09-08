Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia To Narrow Win Over France While Scoring The Most Points In A EuroBasket Game Since 1983

Luka Doncic has taken the world by storm, and today was no different. Doncic led Slovenia to a narrow 88-82 win over France to clinch the top seed in EuroBasket Group B.

Doncic gave a spectacular performance during the fourth day of group competition, scoring 47 points in just under 39 minutes played for Slovenia. The young superstar now ranks second all-time for most points scored in a EuroBasket game.

This performance adds to his already incredible legacy despite only being 23 years old. In addition to his scoring impact, Doncic pulled down seven rebounds and nabbed himself a steal en route to the team's win.

Check out some highlights below:

Doncic hit a step-back three over Rudy Gobert to set the record for most points scored in a EuroBasket game in the 21st century. Gobert helped lead France to a win over Slovenia last year, preventing Doncic and his team from competing for Olympic Gold.

With the shot and subsequent win, Doncic has put his team in a position to potentially become back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket champions. While their opponent in the next round hasn't been determined yet, as the Group B winners, Slovenia will meet the #4 seed from Group A next.

Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia With Starting Center Out

Luka Doncic led Slovenia to a win over France.

Slovenia's hopeful starting center Mike Tobey, who was injured in the team's previous game against Germany, will return for their next game. During the tipoff of that game, Tobey landed on the referee's foot and rolled his ankle. Despite returning to that game and producing for his team, Tobey sat out of Slovenia's game against France on Wednesday.

Following the game, Slovenia's coach, Aleksander Sekulic, spoke to media members to discuss the win:

"We started slow, which was expected. But how the guys reacted on the court. This is their win. They fought. How they played as a team was just amazing. Luka had a great night. He's spoiled us so much we think this is normal. That's not normal. That's high level. That’s really amazing what he's doing on the court."

Luka Doncic has continued to impress this summer. The Dallas Mavericks star has continued to earn praise from fans on social media as he looks increasingly fit. He also continues to deliver spectacular performances. With the NBA season quickly approaching, it appears Doncic is peaking at the right time.

