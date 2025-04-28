  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • Luka Doncic and LeBron James tie Lakers' iconic duo of Kobe Bryant & Shaq’s legendary playoff feat amid struggles against Timberwolves

Luka Doncic and LeBron James tie Lakers' iconic duo of Kobe Bryant & Shaq’s legendary playoff feat amid struggles against Timberwolves

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 28, 2025 00:20 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic and LeBron James tie Lakers' iconic duo of Kobe Bryant & Shaq’s legendary playoff feat in Game 4 [Picture Credit: Getty]

Facing a crucial Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, LeBron James and Luka Doncic came out balling in the first half. By halftime, Doncic and James already had 21 and 22 points, respectively.

Ad

In doing so, they became the first Lakers duo to have at least 20 points in the first half of a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2002.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, despite the historic half, the Lakers still suffered a 116-113 defeat and went down 3-1 in the series.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For the game, LeBron James scored 27 points on 55.6% shooting from the field and 50.0% from the 3-point line. Doncic had a team-high 38 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Despite their impressive start, both James and Doncic struggled in the second half, especially LeBron James. Doncic made only 1 of 6 shots in the fourth quarter. James added only 5 points in the second half, with 0 points in the fourth.

Ad

The Lakers had finished the season as the 3rd seed and entered the series as favorites against the 6th-seed Timberwolves. With James and Doncic both gassed, averaging over 40 minutes in four games, the fear of early elimination appears very real for the Lakers.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic-led lineup plays entire second half in Game 4 loss

After a sizzling first half from both Doncic and James, JJ Redick decided to play both for the entire second half. And the Lakers coach took things even further as he didn't make a single substitution in the second half.

Ad

Instead, he played the five-man lineup of James, Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura for the entire 24 minutes.

Ad

Hachimura finished with 23 points in 41 minutes, while Reaves added 17 points and seven rebounds.

But the heavy workload took its toll on the 40-year-old James, who went scoreless in the final frame.

With the loss, the Lakers now face elimination as they head back to Minnesota for Game 5. James famously has a history of overcoming a 3-1 deficit, but he will need to find a way to close strong while still playing heavy minutes.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications