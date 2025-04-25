  • home icon
  • "Luka Doncic might get ejected tonight" - Lakers fans outraged as Tony Brothers assigned to officiate crucial Game 3 vs Timberwolves

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:03 GMT
Lakers fans react to report that Tony Brothers is officiating Game 3 (Photo credits: IMAGN)
The LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will play a pivotal Game 3 on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With both teams splitting the first two games, this matchup will be crucial in determining the eventual winner of this tightly contested series.

To make matters more interesting, the NBA has announced that veteran official Tony Brothers will be the crew chief for this pivotal showdown.

Lakers fans appear dismayed, claiming Brothers might not be an impartial official, especially against Luka Doncic.

"Luka might get ejected tonight," one fan said.
"Luka tech locked in," another fan tweeted.
"Luka ejection by halftime," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, other LA fans shared predictions on who would win Game 3 based on who the crew chief is.

"(Austin Reaves) will score 38 tonight and will send Timberwolves back to the holes from where they came from," one fan posted.
"Put your parlay on the Wolves. We all know who's winning it now," another fan wrote.
"Ya were cooked, let’s focus on Game 4 guys," a fan tweeted.
Aside from Brothers, the officiating crew will consist of Mark Lindsay as the referee and Gediminias Petraitis as the umpire.

Game 1 between LA and Minnesota was officiated by Marc Davis, Brian Forte and Tyler Ford. Game 2's crew consisted of James Capers, Ben Taylor and Justin Van Duyne.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers in scoring through the first two games of the playoffs

Luka Doncic has already established himself as a reliable postseason performer, even during his Dallas Mavericks days. He did not disappoint the LA Lakers fans, who hoped to see the same from him on his first postseason trip with his new team.

Last Saturday in Game 1, the Slovenian superstar put up a game-high 37 points while going 12-for-22 (5-for-10 from downtown). He also grabbed eight rebounds but registered only one assist. Despite his performance, the Timberwolves took Game 1, 117-95.

Determined not to fall into a 2-0 hole, Doncic amped up his performance for Game 2 on Tuesday. He once again scored a game-high 31 points on a 9-for-20 shooting clip. He finished with 12 rebounds and was one dime shy of getting a triple-double. LA won 94-85.

With the series shifting to Minnesota, the Lakers no longer have home-court advantage, and fans are waiting to see if Doncic will perform similarly.

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

