It has been an interesting offseason for Luka Doncic as he tries to maintain his basketball shape. In a video released by a Dallas Mavericks fan account, the young NBA superstar is seen working on his footwork but looked slow in doing it.

The 24-year-old Slovenian has become a force to reckon with in the NBA. Doncic's strength is his amazing court vision supported by a high basketball IQ. Most people know that and it compensates for the lack of athleticism for the four-time All-Star.

In the video, Doncic is working on his quickness by touching cones at an ankle-high height. If it was not for the caption, some would not even recognize the former Rookie of the Year especially since he is wearing Chicago Bulls shorts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Getting in the NBA is tough, but staying in the league is perceived as tougher as young players come in every year ready to take jobs from aging and slacking athletes. It is important for NBA players like Doncic to stay in good condition and get their reps during the offseason to keep that muscle memory intact.

Some saw the workout video of Doncic as degrading for the Dallas Mavericks star as he looked slow moving from cone to cone.

"My grandpa is quicker than him," PorzingisMuse tweeted.

Luka Doncic's speed is nothing new anymore but even at moving in a slow pace, the former EuroLeague MVP tallied 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 66 games last season.

Dallas ended the 2022-23 season on a sour note by missing the play-in tournament but is poised to make a comeback with Kyrie Irving coming in aiming to play a full season.

Luka Doncic gets engaged

The off-season of Luka Doncic should be something to remember as the 6-foot-7 European star proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Glotes.

The photo of the proposal has gone viral with the couple surrounded by white flowers, rumored to be around $20,000 in value, and a fairytale-like house at the back.

One Sports @OneSportsPHL



May their love be magical like Dončić on the court!



📸 lukadoncic | Instagram Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes, on their anniversary, July 7, which coincides with his jersey number (77).May their love be magical like Dončić on the court!📸 lukadoncic | Instagram Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes, on their anniversary, July 7, which coincides with his jersey number (77). May their love be magical like Dončić on the court! 💍🏀📸 lukadoncic | Instagram https://t.co/Meuv8s6aJ2

Doncic is expected to play for Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be held in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines in August.

Poll : 0 votes