Luka Doncic reportedly drops $20,000 on flowers to propose on 7/7

Luka Doncic recently pulled out all the stops when proposing to the special lady in his life. As he prepares for the FIBA World Cup next month, and the start of the NBA season in October, Doncic proposed to his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes. Photos of the special occasion were posted to his Instagram account.

According to the LukaUpdates Twitter account, Doncic went above and beyond, spending $20,000 on flowers. In addition to the flowers, and a firework show, Doncic also rented out the entire venue to ensure the pair weren't bothered by guests.

Luka Doncic also had the employees pretend to be guests so that his girlfriend, who was under the impression they were going out for an anniversary dinner, wasn't suspicious. According to ESPN, the pair met in Slovenia when they were kids, and the proposal took place near Slovenia's Bled Castle.

Doncic posted the caption "7/7" along with a ring emoji, and a heart, indicating that he planned the date to coincide with his #77 jersey number. The post quickly garnered plenty of attention from NBA stars, including LeBron James and Paul George, both of who were quick to congratulate him.

Luka Doncic's offseason as he prepares for the FIBA World Cup & 2023 NBA season

Although he's been enjoying time with his girlfriend, now fiancee, Luka Doncic has continued to prepare for the upcoming season. Early on in the offseason Doncic was looking fit as he ran stairs, giving many fans hope that he would enter the NBA season in shape once again.

Last year, Luka Doncic was praised by Dallas Mavericks fans for entering the season in shape following the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Given that the World Cup will tip off next month and run through early September, many are hopeful Doncic will enter the season in peak physical shape.

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

With that said, late last season it sounded as though Doncic's struggles had nothing to do with his conditioning or physical health. As he stated to media members late in the season as the Mavericks continued to fall down the Western Conference rankings, he simply wasn't having fun.

Doncic also pointed out that he wasn't smiling on the court the way he usually does, causing concern among fans regarding his mental health. At the time, he stated that he simply hadn't had much time off in recent years, something that likely changed this offseason with the Mavericks missing the playoffs.

With owner Mark Cuban and the team's front office making some big offseason moves and re-signing Kyrie Irving, only time will tell how this season plays out.

