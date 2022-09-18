“Luka you've got to calm down” – NBA analyst brings up the quirky attitude of Luka Doncic against referees, implies the Dallas Mavericks star needs to regulate his on-court conduct

Luka Doncic is one of the best young stars in the NBA today. Doncic had a successful professional European career starting at 17. He joined the NBA two years later, introducing the world to "Luka Magic." Despite that, Doncic is frequently at odds with NBA referees. During a recent podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Doncic's conduct on the floor.

"This is seriously one of the things with Luka," Windhorst said. "I was talking to a scout who was there, and he was like we were all laughing because before the game Luka goes up to the officials and shakes all of their hands and smiles and nods and everything..."

"And then, literally, when the ball goes up, he starts chewing on them, and like I'm not even saying he doesn't have a case sometimes. The officiating in FIBA is notorious."

The comments came on the heels of Doncic fouling out during Slovenia's upset loss to Poland earlier this week. Windhorst said that while FIBA referee units may be on different pages, Doncic needs to chill.

"If you watch on ESPN+, sometimes when they go to the monitor you can hear the referees discussions with each other as they watch the monitor, and sometimes it's great.," Windhorst said.

"I think they should do this in the NBA. I'm sure they won't, but sometimes, like, they're completely on different pages of each other even watching the replay, but Luka you've got to calm down. He's got to calm down."

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks star finished the season with 18 technical fouls, the second most in the league. The season before, Luka ranked second in the league for most technicals.

A New Opportunity For Luka Doncic & The Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic - 2022 NBA Playoffs in Phoenix

This season will see Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have the chance to raise the bar. Last season, Doncic and the Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals, ultimately losing to the Golden State Warriors.

On the heels of Doncic's impressive performances in FIBA, the young star seems poised for a dominant MVP-caliber season.

With the addition of Christian Wood and veteran big-man JaVale McGree, the team could advance to the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far