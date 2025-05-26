  • home icon
"Luka Doncic about to run the West for next 10 years" - NBA fans amped over Lakers star's latest offseason workout post

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified May 26, 2025 00:07 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Luka Doncic appearing to be in better shape in his IG story (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Regardless of how this season concludes, it will always be remembered as the year when Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers. There were several reported reasons why Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic, including his supposed lack of conditioning and discipline when it comes to his diet.

Doncic has started to look different since coming to LA, though. He appears to have lost weight, and he continues to work on his game. The Slovenian guard even posted an image of himself working out on his Instagram stories where he looks to be in much better shape.

Doncic's IG story was re-posted to X (formerly Twitter). There, fans were hyped to see him working on his game and predicted some great things for him in the future.

One fan said:

Another person tweeted:

One fan commented:

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out that he still needs to work on his defense to take his game to the next level.

One person said:

Another commented:

One fan said:

Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games played for the Lakers last season.

Luka Doncic remained quiet on the possibility of signing an extension with the Lakers

Luka Doncic will become eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers on August 2, but he hasn't indicated whether he will.

Following LA's elimination from playoff contention at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic was asked if he already has plans for his future.

"I didn't think it yet," Doncic replied. "I've been focused on basketball so obviously this is the time to think about everything." (1:38-1:45)
youtube-cover
However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon said earlier this month on the Dan Patrick Show that Doncic is "fully committed to LA" and expects him to sign an extension this summer.

The max deal Doncic can do in an extension with the Lakers is four years, $228 million.

Doncic is still under contract in 2025-26, and he also has a player option for 2026-27. He does not have to immediately decide to sign an extension once he becomes eligible. He also has more control over his future, considering he can opt out in the summer of 2026.

Edited by Brad Taningco
