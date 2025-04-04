Luka Doncic's dismal night heaps 2-word reaction from Moses Moody's mom

The LA Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors 123-116 on Thursday, and Luka Doncic's poor shooting is partly to blame. The Warriors' defense bothered the Slovenian guard all night, and guys like Moses Moody, who was tasked to hound LA's backcourt, did a tremendous job.

Moody clamped Doncic and helped hold him to 35.3% shooting, including a 0-for-6 clip from behind the 3-point line. Following his defensive effort, Moody's mother praised him on social media.

She re-posted a tweet pointing out that Doncic made none of his 3-point attempts while praising her son.

"Yeah Mo! 😈 @mosesmoody," Moody's mother said.

Aside from his fantastic defensive effort, Moses Moody was also a factor on the offensive side. He scored 13 points on a 3-for-7 shooting clip, with all his makes coming from beyond the arc.

He was one of six Golden State Warriors players to score in double figures, led by Steph Curry, who dropped 37. Brandin Podziemski also had a huge scoring night, contributing 28. Jimmy Butler added 11 points while Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 off the bench.

Meanwhile, for the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves and LeBron James carried the offensive load by scoring 31 and 33, respectively. Rui Hachimura added 24 and Doncic's 19 completes the list of LA players who scored in double figures.

While Doncic struggled with his shot, he tried to help his team in other ways. He grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists, but ultimately, the team could not overcome his shooting struggles.

Former NBA player Jay Williams gets real on Luka Doncic following their loss to the Warriors

The Luka Doncic era in LA has been a roller coaster ride. They've experienced some incredible highs, but the lows also come often. This has caused some people to be critical of Doncic in his new role.

Following the LA Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, he was once again on the receiving end of some harsh criticism. This time, it came from former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams.

Williams ripped into Doncic on ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday.

"Luka's stock took a major hit, this is a concerning issue that we've been talking about," Williams said. "If you're gonna be a liability on the defensive end then you need to be prolific on the offensive end."

Williams then pointed out that Doncic has shot below 50% for the past five games.

In the last five games, Luka Doncic has shot a total of 41.5% from the field. However, he did have a rather efficient night against the Indiana Pacers on March 26, hitting 11 of his 21 shot attempts (11-for-21).

Since donning an LA Lakers jersey, Doncic has shot a career-low 41.2% from the field. His lowest shooting percentage for the Lakers so far was against the San Antonio Spurs on March 17 when he went 5-for-20 (25.0%).

