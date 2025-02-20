Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes adjusts to life in LA as she crowdsources activities for their toddler daughter

Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, are adjusting to their new lives in Los Angeles. While the LA Lakers have done almost everything they can to make Doncic feel welcome, his fiancée has still been struggling to get around the city.

Ad

Anamaria Goltes' recent post spoke about the struggle that anyone would face in the new city. Goltes took a very smart step and resorted to crowdsourcing on Instagram about the things that she could do with her toddler daughter in Los Angeles.

"Things to do with a toddler in LA," Goltes wrote in the caption of the post on IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anamaria Goltes' IG story [Credit: IG/@anamariagoltes]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic's welcome to the Lakers has been as warm as it could get for any player. It would be safe to say given her fiancée's reputation among the Laker fans, she would certainly get loads of suggestions to help her out in figuring out the process.

Ad

Trending

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes met when they were children. They have been in a relationship since 2016. They got engaged in July 2023 and welcomed their daughter Gabriela in December 2023.

Lakers coach JJ Redick reveals Luka Doncic will be out of minute restrictions

In the two games that Luka Doncic played in the Lakers uniform before the All-Star Break, he was well under minutes restrictions. in both games against the Utah Jazz, Doncic played 24 and 23 minutes respectively. However, the first news after the All-Star Break had some great news for the Lakers.

Ad

Head coach JJ Redick revealed that the Slovenian superstar is most likely to be out of minute restrictions going forward. Redick said that the All-Star Break worked in Doncic's favor to get him the extra rest that he needed.

He'll be fine," Redick told reporters on Tuesday. "That extra five, six days of All-Star break was good for him. His minutes will be up [Wednesday], and I don't think that there's going to be any sort of restrictions going forward."

Ad

Luka Doncic remained away from the NBA games for almost two months after he exited the Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a calf injury. With Doncic healthy on the roster, the Lakers will try to make a bigger push for a higher standing in the Western Conference with a tough schedule ahead.

They have two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers before their tough schedule starts. In their next eight games, they face LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback