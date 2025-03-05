Luka Doncic's mom rocks trendy oversized shades as she shares selfie highlighting Kobe Bryant & Lakers star's iconic new mural

Luka Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, visited the mural fans painted for her son and late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The former Dallas Mavericks guard was welcomed with open arms in Los Angeles as he revitalized the team's chances to win it all this season.

Poterbin visited the place and shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday. She rocked trendy oversized shades as she took a selfie in the middle of Doncic and Bryant's figures.

Many LA Lakers fans were over the moon after the Slovenian superstar joined the most iconic NBA franchise. So much so that they dedicated murals to him, even putting the player right in front of Bryant, who is arguably the greatest Laker.

The early games of the Doncic era have been impressive, with the Lakers winning seven consecutive games and Doncic playing at a high level, not only making big shots on offense but trying harder on the defensive end of the ball.

Doncic said he's still processing being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, but his good performances can make him move on from that shocking trade faster. In nine games with the Lakers, Doncic averages 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 32.0 minutes per outing.

Luka Doncic reacted to mural with Kobe Bryant

It's unclear if Luka Doncic already visited his mural with Kobe Bryant, but he vowed to do so after learning about the Lakers fans' big gesture. On Feb. 28, the former Mavericks star was asked about the mural. He said:

"It's unbelievable. It was after I had been here maybe three or four days. I already had a mural with Kobe. How much I admire him. So next thing, I gotta go check it out, for sure."

The LA Lakers have climbed from the No. 6 seed to the No. 2 in the Western Conference standings with Doncic on the roster. They are heating up at the right time, and while other teams like the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and even the surging Golden State Warriors aren't easy to beat, the Lakers appear to be the biggest threat to the OKC Thunder at this point.

They'll return to action on Thursday to try to extend their winning streak to eight games against the New York Knicks.

