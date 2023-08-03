Luka Doncic’s trading card is worth a measly $9,100, down a shocking 92.5% from highs

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a rough conclusion to the 2022-23 NBA season. Following the trade deadline, the team continued their free fall down the Western Conference standings until they fell out of playoff contention.

At the time, Luka Doncic informed fans while speaking to media members that he simply wasn't having fun on the court like he usually does. While the situation left many concerned that his mental health wasn't doing well, it also apparently had an impact on the value of his trading cards.

After coming up short of missing the playoffs, some of the 'Luka Magic' seemingly vanished, with one of Doncic's cards plummetting 92.5% from the all-time high. After previously reaching an all-time high of $121,000, the value of the card began to drop in February of 2022. Over the past year and a half, the value continues to drop.

Now, the card is worth $9,100 according to Darren Rovell, who took to Twitter with a photo of the card as well as a graph showing the card's value over time.

Luka Doncic eager to return to form

Although Luka Doncic struggled late last season, the offseason has given him the opportunity to rest, recharge, and put in work. Heading into the FIBA World Cup, Doncic is in great shape and eager to avenge Team Slovenia's disappointing loss to Poland in the EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals.

After shouldering the blame for the loss, Doncic is eager to help lead the team to victory, while also keeping an eye on the Dallas Mavericks' offseason moves. Speaking to reporters recently, the Slovenian star said that the Mavericks were taking good steps, but his focus right now is on the national team.

While speaking to media members recently, Luka Doncic weighed in on Team Slovenia's chances while also opening up on the offseason work he's put in.

"The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it. What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me. ... I feel better this year, It can also be seen. Anze Macek chased and pushed me well."

Although his trading card still has a ways to go before approaching a six-figure valuation again, a successful World Cup campaign would certainly help. Should the young superstar then keep the momentum rolling in the regular season with his 'Luka Magic', the value of the card will likely skyrocket.

