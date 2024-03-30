Luka Doncic says "he should have drafted me" to Kings GM as Mavs tighten grip on 6th seed 

The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, tied their season series with the Sacramento Kings after a 107-103 narrow win on the road at the Golden 1 Center on Friday.

Luka Doncic was fouled in the last play after he grabbed the crucial defensive rebound to shoot two free throws. After splitting his free throws, Doncic could be seen talking and pointing towards former Kings GM Vlade Divac, saying:

"He should have drafted me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Divac was responsible for drafting Marvin Bagley ||| at the second lottery draft position over Luka Doncic.

It was widely reported that Divac preferred Bagley over the Slovenian superstar, calling Marvin a better fit and a better player, making it an easy choice in the draft selection.

Luka Doncic was subsequently selected as the No. 3 pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the draft, and then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the rights to Trae Young and a first-round pick in 2019, protected in the lottery.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks complete comeback vs Sacramento Kings

Following what could be considered their most disappointing loss of the season against the Mavericks on Tuesday night, the Kings had a chance to bounce back and seek redemption against their Western Conference rival on Friday.

Entering the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead, the Kings saw the game slip away as Dallas (44-29) clinched another victory, widening the gap for Sacramento (42-31) in the playoff race and edging them closer to a potential NBA Play-In scenario.

Expand Tweet

With a blazing performance in the fourth quarter, shooting at an impressive 61% from the field, the Mavericks sealed a comeback victory, prevailing 107-103. This win dashed the Kings' hopes of securing the regular season series against Dallas and equalizing their position in the standings.