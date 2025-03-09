"Luka Doncic is selling tomorrow" - NBA fans abuzz as Lakers' injury woes mount as LeBron James & key players ruled out against Nets

The LA Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and likely won't have a few key players. The team submitted their injury report ahead of the game, and LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith are listed as out. James is dealing with a left groin strain, while Finney-Smith has left ankle soreness.

Other important players are listed as out versus Brooklyn, in addition to James and Finney-Smith. Due to a left patellar tendinopathy, Rui Hachimura is listed as out for the team. Hachimura will miss the game against the Nets for the sixth consecutive game.

Additionally, Maxi Kleber will continue to miss games because of his right foot surgery recovery.

Two other key players have been listed as questionable in their report. Jaxson Hayes is experiencing a right knee contusion and could miss his second game in a row. Luka Doncic is also part of the injury report with back soreness.

Fans were giddy on X (previously Twitter) due to the Nets' roster being riddled with injuries. Here are a few comments made by Lakers fans on the internet.

"Luka is selling tomorrow," a fan said.

"5 seed here we come," another fan commented.

"Damn we just losing everybody now 😭" one fan posted.

Other fans are tired of the team's injuries.

"We losing everyone what’s going on? Can this team have 2 straight weeks of not injuries ffs," a fan said.

"We are cooked," another fan said.

"Yeah the lakers are cursed," one fan commented.

Lakers star thought of his previous teammate after suffering the unfortunate groin injury

The Boston Celtics, the team's longstanding adversaries, defeated them 111-101 on Saturday. James' injury, which prevented him from finishing the game as he went to the locker room to get his groin tested, dealt the club a worse blow. In 34 minutes of play, the All-Star forward recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

After the game, the 40-year-old star talked to the media about his injury. According to the All-Star forward, he thought of two things when he first got hurt. James said his injury reminded him of his first season with the organization when he missed a significant amount of time because of the same injury.

The second thing he was reminded of was his former teammate, Anthony Davis.

"First thing that popped into my mind was Christmas Day my first season with the Lakers. ... Second thing I thought about was AD [Anthony Davis]," James said after their loss.

However, James isn't concerned and believes the team will take certain measures to address their injury woes.

