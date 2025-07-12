Luka Doncic sends special message to streamer and comedian Ludwig after missing tournament 

Luka Doncic sent a special message to streamer Ludwig Ahgren after missing a 3x3 tournament organized by the streamer. A post from Luka Updates on X/Twitter showed Ludwig reacted to a video sent to him by Doncic.

Ad

On Friday, the streamer said that he had tried contacting Doncic's team so that he could bring the LA Lakers to attend his tournament. He added that he received a response from Doncic's team that he was busy, but also received a video from Doncic attached to the response.

In the personal video sent to the streamer, the Lakers star acknowledged Ludwig's hard work in organizing the tournament and even asked him to hang out in the future.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hey Ludwig, I know how hard you worked. Good luck in your tournament," Doncic said. "I wish I could be there. Let's hang out."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig Ahgren, who has made his name through YouTube and Twitch, had previously announced on Wednesday that he was going to organize a 3X3 basketball tournament. He had also added that the game will be streamed live on Saturday.

Earlier in March this year, Ahgren said during a live stream that he had met Luka Doncic after the latter was traded to the Lakers. He said that he had bought four tickets worth $12,000 to grab the seat right behind the players' bench. He attended the game with another streamer, Pokimane.

Ad

New Laker Deandre Ayton opens up about 'ripped' Luka Doncic

This offseason, the Lakers tried to address the lack of length on the roster. Deandre Ayton, who last played for the Portland Trail Blazers, was perhaps their biggest signing to pair with Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Ayton and Doncic were drafted in 2018. The former was the No. 1 pick by the Phoenix Suns, while Doncic was picked No. 3 by the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks the same night.

Ad

Doncic has seemingly shed a lot of weight during the offseason and looks transformed as he gears up for next season. Last season, he received a lot of flak for being out of shape. With his new teammate's refreshed look, Ayton said he was glad to be on Doncic's team.

"Luka is a once-in-a-generation player and I’m happy to be his teammate," Ayton said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Hearing about the kind of shape he’s been in, he’s super ripped and I’m finally glad to be on his side."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Before joining the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, Luka Doncic will represent the Slovenian team in the upcoming EuroBasket 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More