When Luka Doncic is not raining hellfire on his opponents on the floor, he's driving one. The Dallas Mavericks superstar took to Instagram to show what he's tuning into while driving this $200,000 Apocalypse Hellfire Jeep.

The "literal tank," as it was called when Doncic first showed it off earlier, boasts a suave music system, where the 25-year-old was listening to Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten'. It was quite the song for a beast of a vehicle

Doncic had no caption for the story, but the picture spoke for itself.

Luka Doncic sets IG abuzz, reveals latest jam in $200,000 Apocalypse Hellfire Jeep

For those unaware, Apocalypse, based in Florida builds their jeeps with plenty of firepower, with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8.

The claim is that it goes zero to 60 in just 3.7 seconds, which means the Hellfire is not just a gigantic 6x6 but a faster one at that. Doncic's jeep was personally delivered to him in Texas. The custom piece of work generated eyeballs when he first pulled up to the arena in it in January 2023.

According to AS, the heavily modified Jeep features 40-inch wheels and 22-inch anthracite rims. It also boasts night vision cams and a locomotive five-blast train horn. The 10,000-watt audio system completes the Hellfire.

Luka Doncic returns to form with a 34-point display against the Utah Jazz

After a forgettable outing against the San Antonio Spurs earlier, Luka Doncic was back to his usual 30-point metronome self.

He poured 34 points against the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening. The five-time NBA All-Star shot 11-23 from the field and 4-10 from the 3-point line as the Dallas Mavericks notched up a 113-97 win to take sixth place in the Western Conference.

Doncic has been propping up MVP-level numbers this season, averaging 34.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists. However, the stellar performances haven't resulted in clinical finishes, as the Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Their recent three-game winning streak sees them vault over the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings to sixth place and avoid the play-in. Up next, Luka Doncic and Dallas play the Utah Jazz again, this time at the latter's backyard.

They follow it up with two contests against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.