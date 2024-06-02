Luka Doncic shouts out fellow European Toni Kroos following Real Madrid's Champions League win over Dortmund

Everything is going just perfectly in Luka Doncic’s life right now. He has led his team to the 2024 NBA Finals and now, his favorite soccer team Real Madrid has won the 2024 Champions League. The Dallas Mavericks superstar was ecstatic after Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League Final and sent a shoutout to Madrid star Toni Kroos.

Doncic played his club basketball for Real Madrid and is a die-hard fan of the Real Madrid football club as well. After his team won the title, Luka Doncic sent a shoutout to the club and Kroos through his social media post on X [formerly Twitter], in Spanish.

“HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!!!! (Go Madrid and nothing more!!!!)” wrote Doncic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Toni Kroos no te retires por favor!! (TonirKroos please don't retire!!)” wrote Doncic in another post.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kroos who just turned 34 this January had announced earlier in May this year that he would retire from professional soccer after this year's Euros. Kroos is Europe’s one of the greatest players in history and was still at the top of his game.

Retiring as a champion, as a fan it’s understandable that Doncic would still want Kroos to not retire and continue to play for Madrid. Previously, Kroos has also sent a shoutout to Doncic during the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jason Kidd says Real Madrid gets Luka Doncic to talk

Luka Doncic’s fierceness on the court can prove to be too scary for the opponents sometimes. Perhaps, Timberwolves already know that by now. However, when it comes to outside the basketball court, Doncic doesn’t talk much and doesn’t show anger.

However, Doncic's coach Jason Kidd might know how to get his star player to talk or perhaps piss him off. Kidd told Sam Amick, the NBA writer from The Athletic, that talking about Real Madrid is the easiest way to get him to talk.

“If you want to get Luka to talk, you talk Real Madrid. If you want to piss him off, you talk about Barcelona. So today, I'm joking with him, Man, I think I'm gonna take the Barcelona job. Did you see how they sacked their manager?” said Kidd, alluding to Barcelona sacking their manager Xavi Hernandez.

Expand Tweet

Doncic played for Real Madrid Baloncesto, the basketball club in the Euro League. He played for Real Madrid from 2015 to 2018 before he was drafted in the NBA by Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite playing against grown men, Doncic won several accolades with the club including the Euro League championship and MVP.

For now, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are ready to face the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.