Luka Doncic all smiles as he parties with Michael Jordan and Bam Adebayo

LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic is seemingly having an offseason to remember. He was captured on social media on Saturday partying with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo as part of the Jordan Brand athletes.

Ad

He was among the star-studded guests invited to a private dinner hosted by the Jordan Brand in Greece this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic became one of Jordan's first major international signature athletes in December 2019. He signed a multi-year deal that included bonus clauses and player-level exclusive models.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The partnership was extended through 2029 in August 2023. The deal ensured he retained strong input on signature product design, marketing, as well as integrating his foundation by donating gear to youths.

Luka Doncic is coming off the back of a successful debut season with the Lakers. He was traded on Feb. 2, with Anthony Davis moving to the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 regular-season games and 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the playoffs for the Purple and Gold.

Ad

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. - Source: Imagn

He has reportedly turned to the franchise's cornerstone. He has been invited to private dinners, involved in ownership discussions and was told ahead of LeBron James of the team's June 18 sale.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Angeles is reportedly preparing maximum extension talks for Doncic. He will be eligible for a 4-year extension worth up to $228 million after Aug. 2.

Luka Doncic looks slimmer in new photo on social media

Luka Doncic has battled with fluctuating weight issues. The issue was reportedly a point of concern during his time at Dallas. However, he has embarked on a high-profile offseason transformation as revaled in new photos on social media.

Ad

Ad

Reports have indicated that he dropped from around 270 lb to 235 lb by May. He has reportedly adopted a healthier eating habit involving lean proteins, whole grains and veggies, alongside HIIT, strength training and yoga.

He has been praised by NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson from Nightcap. They commended his leaner look but emphasized that performance in the upcoming season will be the true test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More