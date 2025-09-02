  • home icon
  Luka Doncic stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare against Iceland in EuroBasket clash? (Sept. 2)

Luka Doncic stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare against Iceland in EuroBasket clash? (Sept. 2)

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 02, 2025 15:48 GMT
Slovenia v Belgium: Group D - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic stats vs Iceland Sept. 2 [Picture Credit: Getty]

Luka Doncic and Slovenia faced Iceland in their fourth game of the group phase round in EuroBasket 2025. Although Slovenia has struggled to win games in the tournament, Doncic has been simply excellent on offense. He has been the scoring leader in the tournament.

However, Doncic faced early struggles in the game. In his first 9 minutes on the floor, Doncic made only 2 of his 7 field goal attempts, including going 0 of 3 from the 3-point line. By halftime, Doncic had 9 points, shooting just 30.0% from the field, but Slovenia led Iceland 36-35.

Luka Doncic's stats

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Luka Doncic13:5093-103-60-43-4423111
