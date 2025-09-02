Luka Doncic stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare against Iceland in EuroBasket clash? (Sept. 2)

Luka Doncic and Slovenia faced Iceland in their fourth game of the group phase round in EuroBasket 2025. Although Slovenia has struggled to win games in the tournament, Doncic has been simply excellent on offense. He has been the scoring leader in the tournament.

Ad

However, Doncic faced early struggles in the game. In his first 9 minutes on the floor, Doncic made only 2 of his 7 field goal attempts, including going 0 of 3 from the 3-point line. By halftime, Doncic had 9 points, shooting just 30.0% from the field, but Slovenia led Iceland 36-35.

Luka Doncic's stats

Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Luka Doncic 13:50 9 3-10 3-6 0-4 3-4 4 2 3 1 1 1

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More