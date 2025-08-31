  • home icon
Luka Doncic Stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare in must-win clash against Belgium? | EuroBasket 2025 (Aug. 31)

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:05 GMT
Luka Doncic Stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare in must-win clash against Belgium?
Luka Doncic Stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare in must-win clash against Belgium? (Image Source: @kzs_si/IG)

Luka Doncic continued his EuroBasket journey on Sunday as Slovenia played Belgium in a must-win group stage game. Before Sunday's matchup, Slovenia had lost both their games.

They hold fifth place in group D and need to secure a win against Belgium to have a chance at advancing to the next stage. The first quarter started explosively for Doncic's team as they dominated Belgium through fast breaks.

The first quarter ended with Slovenia leading 16-10. The Slovenian Men's National Basketball team's coach, Aleksander Sekulić, has utilized Doncic well in the first two quarters. He played the Lakers star in proper rotations, giving him time to rest between plays.

By halftime, Doncic had scored 19 points, collected six rebounds, and dished out two assists. Slovenia will enter the third quarter leading the game, 43-31.

Rob Pelink and Jeanie Buss visited Luka Doncic in his EuroBasket campaign

The Lakers have been understanding towards their players as they allowed Luka Doncic to represent his nation and compete in the EuroBasket tournament.

During an exhibition game against Latvia earlier this month, Doncic went down with a minor injury. The incident caused an uproar as fans advised the Purple and Gold to recall their star player. However, the Lakers remained adamant in their support.

Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss visited Doncic before his game against Poland on Friday.

"We just wanted to make a statement to Luka that we support what he does for his country. That's really important to the Lakers when we have a player that's the face of our franchise, just to show that support for him," Pelinka told The Athletic.
Slovenia lost the game with a 10-point margin, 95- 105. Pelinka and Buss's presence reminded Luka Doncic of the support he has from his new team.

