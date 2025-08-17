  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "Nico was right": Fans in panic after massive Luka Doncic injury update by NBA insider sends chills through Lakers Nation

"Nico was right": Fans in panic after massive Luka Doncic injury update by NBA insider sends chills through Lakers Nation

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 17, 2025 02:44 GMT
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
"Nico was right": Fans in panic after massive Luka Doncic injury update by NBA insider sends chills through Lakers Nation. (Image Source: Getty)

The Lakers faithful held their breath in unison when Luka Doncic went down with an injury on Saturday. The superstar point guard’s outing during Slovenia’s exhibition game against Latvia was cut short after he collided with his own teammate.

Ad

During the third quarter, Doncic fell to the floor after his teammate crashed into his leg. The Lakers star grimaced in pain as the medical staff rushed onto the court to tend to the perennial All-Star. He later headed to the locker room and took no further part in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA insider Marc Stein soon provided a crucial injury update, revealing that Doncic had been diagnosed with a right knee contusion. Stein also reassured Lakers fans, reporting that the injury is not believed to be serious.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Social media quickly erupted as basketball fans reacted candidly to the news. Lakers fans, in particular, voiced their concerns online, with many urging Doncic to withdraw from the upcoming EuroBasket tournament to avoid further risk.

"Nico was right," a fan said.
Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

Will Luka Doncic miss 2025 EuroBasket?

Luka Doncic will reportedly remain with the Slovenian national team and compete in the upcoming 2025 EuroBasket competition. According to Lakers insider Dan Woike, Doncic avoided any significant injury and remains fully committed to leading Slovenia’s campaign in the tournament.

Ad

Slovenia is scheduled to play two more exhibition games before opening its EuroBasket run. Doncic’s team will face Great Britain on Aug. 18 and Serbia on Aug. 20. However, Doncic is expected to miss both games in order to fully recover from his latest injury setback.

Slovenia’s first EuroBasket matchup is set for Aug. 28 against Poland. All eyes will be on Doncic to see whether the Lakers superstar can recover in time and suit up to lead his nation in the tournament opener.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications