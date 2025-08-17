"Nico was right": Fans in panic after massive Luka Doncic injury update by NBA insider sends chills through Lakers Nation

The Lakers faithful held their breath in unison when Luka Doncic went down with an injury on Saturday. The superstar point guard’s outing during Slovenia’s exhibition game against Latvia was cut short after he collided with his own teammate.During the third quarter, Doncic fell to the floor after his teammate crashed into his leg. The Lakers star grimaced in pain as the medical staff rushed onto the court to tend to the perennial All-Star. He later headed to the locker room and took no further part in the game.NBA insider Marc Stein soon provided a crucial injury update, revealing that Doncic had been diagnosed with a right knee contusion. Stein also reassured Lakers fans, reporting that the injury is not believed to be serious.Marc Stein @TheSteinLineLINKLuka Dončić has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion, sources briefed on the situation tell @TheSteinLine, but the injury he sustained today with Slovenia’s national team is not believed to be serious.Social media quickly erupted as basketball fans reacted candidly to the news. Lakers fans, in particular, voiced their concerns online, with many urging Doncic to withdraw from the upcoming EuroBasket tournament to avoid further risk.&quot;Nico was right,&quot; a fan said.Dan @DanW400LINKNico was right.Another said: CoolHandMe @CoolHandMe33LINKThis national team has not been great for the longevity of his career.A fan commented: Dunk @thedunkloungeLINKSee i told you, injury prone. His legs are fucked. Have been for years. This is the best shape he is going to be this season. It's down hill from here.Commented another: Timothy @mrtimchoiLINKOk, he’s done. Let’s get ready for the upcoming seasonA fan wrote: Mike Johnson @412MikeJohnsonLINKI understand how important it is for players to play and represent their country on the national stage, but I think if it isn’t the FIBA World Cup, Olympic Qualifiers or the actual Olympics they shouldn’t be able to play.Wrote another: WillieMcfly @IllWillofficialLINKThis is why i always hated him playing for his national team as selfish as it sounds😩😅. He always ends up hurt and overall just putting extra miles on his body for nothing cuz his team isn’t good. Glad that coop is American born so Mavs fans won’t have to worry about thatWill Luka Doncic miss 2025 EuroBasket?Luka Doncic will reportedly remain with the Slovenian national team and compete in the upcoming 2025 EuroBasket competition. According to Lakers insider Dan Woike, Doncic avoided any significant injury and remains fully committed to leading Slovenia’s campaign in the tournament.Dan Woike @DanWoikeSportsLINKA source tells me Luka Dončić escaped today without any significant injury and will remain with the Slovenian national team and continue to compete in EuroBasket this summer.Slovenia is scheduled to play two more exhibition games before opening its EuroBasket run. Doncic’s team will face Great Britain on Aug. 18 and Serbia on Aug. 20. However, Doncic is expected to miss both games in order to fully recover from his latest injury setback.Slovenia’s first EuroBasket matchup is set for Aug. 28 against Poland. All eyes will be on Doncic to see whether the Lakers superstar can recover in time and suit up to lead his nation in the tournament opener.