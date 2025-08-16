  • home icon
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Slovenian star avoids major knee injury in teammate collision against Latvia

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 16, 2025 21:23 GMT
Luka Doncic sent the LA Lakers and the Slovenian fans into panic mode when he exited the exhibition game against Latvia in EuroBasket 2025. However, to the consolation of many fans, it was later reported that the injury wasn't anything major.

Doncic started the game against Kristaps Porzingis's Latvia team on a very high note. He was on song in the first two quarters (26 points in 17 minutes of game time), but in a single moment in the third quarter could have become a nightmare for the NBA star.

During the play, Luka Doncic was positioned in the paint for his defensive assignment. One of the Slovenian players defended a Latvian player, aggressively driving to the basket.

However, as the Latvian player tried to create a space for himself, he gave a shoulder push to the defender, who then crashed into Doncic's right knee. The Lakers star limped off the court with 6 minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter and sat on the chair courtside, holding his knees.

To the relief of LA fans, Lakers Insider Dan Woike reported that Doncic escaped a major injury and continue his stint at the EuroBasket 2025.

Marc Stein also reported that Luka Doncic had suffered a right knee contusion.

With the Purple & Gold hungry for their first title since 2020, Doncic has a lot to prove to his critics, but more importantly, to himself.

Luka Doncic looked scary in the game against Latvia

Luka Doncic sent an early warning to the NBA in the game against Latvia on Saturday. This was the first offseason that Doncic remained in the news as much as NBA trades; however, the reason wasn't what Doncic would have wanted.

Last season, Doncic was criticized for being out of shape. During the offseason, he made a big improvement and looked chiseled when he posed for Men's Health magazine.

On Saturday, the Slovenian looked more active on the defensive end. However, it was his offense that should send an early warning to the rival NBA teams. In just two quarters, Doncic logged 26 points, four rebounds, and five assists. The LA star also made over 60.0% of his field goals, including 50.0% from the 3-point line.

With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, the LA Lakers will expect Luka Doncic to lead the team and soon bring a championship.

