Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: 5x All-Star has another record-breaking night as Mavs win 5 straight (March 26)

Luka Doncic posted another record-breaking night as the Dallas Mavericks decimated the Sacramento Kings, 132-96 on Tuesday. After dealing with a left Achilles soreness, Doncic came into the game iffy to play. However, he suited up and went to work against the Kings, sprinkling some "Luka Magic" early in the contest.

He broke the record for the most halves (17) with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists since the play-by-play era. Doncic's masterclass gave the Mavs a 94-72 lead by the end of the third. He exited the game after that.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving took over and guided the Mavs to a 39-point lead, which saw Doncic remain on the sidelines. It was the second night of a back-to-back, so the Mavericks didn't risk playing Doncic with an ailing Achilles again.

Luka Doncic's Stats Tonight: 5x All-Star dominates Kings in 3 quarters

Luka Doncic only needed 31 minutes to make a difference against the Sacramento Kings on the road. Doncic overcame his shooting struggles after registering his first 50.0% shooting night in seven games. He had seven points and three assists in the first quarter.

Doncic added 19 points in the second quarter alone, with two more assists, giving Dallas a five-point separation. He added two more in the third and finished his night with 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31:41 minutes, shooting 55.6%, including 4-of-8 from 3. Doncic committed four turnovers and was a +18. He went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Doncic's over-under-total for this game was 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 3.5 3s. He went under on points and assists, but went over his rebounds and 3-pointers total.

Dallas Mavericks save season series against Sacramento, boost six qualification chances

The Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings game on Tuesday had significant ramifications for Luka Doncic and Co. A loss would have seen them lose their season series against the Kings, hampering their chances of top-six qualifications. Dallas is directly contending for the sixth seed against the Kings, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

The Kings seemed likeliest to edge forward among the four teams, but the Mavericks have swung the odds in their favor after a 36-point blowout win. Dallas (43-29) is sixth in the West, with a one-game advantage over the Kings (42-30), two over the Suns (42-30) and three over the Lakers (40-32).

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will have to save the season series once again when they face off against the Kings in their fourth and final matchup this year on Friday.