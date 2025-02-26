Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in 'revenge' game vs Mavericks with Nico Harrison in attendance? (Feb. 25)

Luka Doncic faced off against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time on Tuesday. The superstar point guard led the Lakers' charge at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting alongside LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

The game was being billed as a "revenge" matchup for Doncic, who was traded by Mavericks GM Nico Harrison earlier in the month.

The Slovenian superstar took the first shot of the game, but missed a 3-point attempt. He quickly got on the board, however, by converting a tough layup. He then made another shot inside the arc and was fouled in the process.

After missing his first two 3-point attempts, the five-time All-Star made his first shot from beyond the arc. Doncic, clearly fired up, glanced at the Mavericks' bench and exchanged a few words.

Luka Doncic delivered a standout performance in the first quarter, finishing the period with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in just 9:48 minutes. He shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Doncic continued to fill up the stat sheet and showcase his playmaking skills in the second quarter. The Lakers' point guard delivered a no-look, behind-the-head pass to Austin Reaves, who capitalized on the beautiful assist by draining a 3-pointer.

By halftime, the Slovenian superstar had posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. He shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

