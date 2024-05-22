Luka Doncic stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Numbers and more ahead of 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks travel to the Target Center on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic is playing in his second conference finals and his first postseason series against Minnesota.

The Mavs superstar has played 15 regular season games versus the Timberwolves since entering the league in 2018. He's averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He's shooting 44.1% from the field, 29.0% from beyond the arc and 73.4% from the free throw line.

Doncic has a winning record against the Timberwolves at 9-6. He missed two of the four regular-season matchups this season, but had his best game against Minnesota on Dec. 14 with 39 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. His worst game was a 15-point effort two years ago.

Here's Doncic's head-to-head stats vs. the Timberwolves in the regular season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% W/L Luka Doncic 24.8 7.7 7.4 1.3 0.3 4.5 44.1% 29.0% 73.40% 9-6

Luka Doncic's postseason stats

Luka Doncic has been to the playoffs four times in his six years in the NBA, missing it during his rookie season and last year's disastrous campaign. Doncic has made it past the first round twice, losing to the LA Clippers in his first two postseasons in 2020 and 2021.

"Luka Magic" has been in full display in the playoffs, averaging 30.9 points, which is second all-time behind Michael Jordan. He has proven himself to be a postseason performer although he's not shooting really well in this year's playoffs.

Nevertheless, Doncic has been clutch in his postseason career, with a game-winning buzzer-beater in 2020 against the Clippers. He's also not just scoring the basket, but he's also grabbing rebounds and dishing out assists. He's got more weapons in this playoffs with Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Here's Luka Doncic's postseason stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% W/L Luka Doncic 30.9 9.4 8.2 1.5 0.5 4.3 45.9% 34.6% 71.6% 20-20

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats vs Dallas Mavericks ahead of 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

One of the reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference semifinals for the second time in franchise history was Karl-Anthony Towns. The former No. 1 pick helped slow down Nikola Jokic in Game 7, while also delivering his best on offense.

Towns is in his fourth playoff appearance in nine seasons and it's also the first time he went past the first round. Towns' Timberwolves lost in the first round in 2018, 2022 and 2023. It all changed this season as Anthony Edwards took charge, while Rudy Gobert anchored the defense.

KAT has never faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, but has played them 25 times in the regular season. He's averaging 22.8 points per game with a record of 13-12. His best game against Dallas was a 34-point barrage on Jan. 9, 2017, while scoring 10 points in two games in 2016 and 2023.

Here's Town's career average vs. Dallas:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% W/L Karl-Anthony Towns 22.8 11.1 3.5 0.8 1.2 2.8 55.7% 41.8% 83.3% 13-12