  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic stops to sign autographs for fans in Dallas while driving around in $250,000 Hellfire with dad Sasa

Luka Doncic stops to sign autographs for fans in Dallas while driving around in $250,000 Hellfire with dad Sasa

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 18:47 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic stopped to sign autographs for Dallas Mavericks fan (image credit: getty)

Luka Doncic's heart may still be in Dallas and with Mavericks fans. The Slovenian superstar went for a drive around the city after a blowout win against his former team on Wednesday.

Ad

Doncic previously mentioned that he liked going for drives in Dallas. While in the city, the LA Lakers guard took the time off to drive around, just like old times. While headed to hit the road, he stopped his car to sign autographs.

A video posted on X showed fans waiting for Doncic, who came out of his black $250,000 modified Apocalypse Hellfire (per robbreport.com).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In another clip, Doncic drove through the city at night with his father, Sasa, in the passenger seat.

Ad

Doncic's trade by Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is still painful to the team's fans. When he played at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, they made "fire Nico" chants during the game.

Luka Doncic is ready to move on from Dallas Mavericks after dominating his former team

Luka Doncic sat inside American Airlines Center on Wednesday wearing his Lakers jersey. It was the first time he was at the arena not playing for the home team. The emotions were heavy when the Mavericks played a tribute video for him.

Ad

He was teary-eyed while watching the video. However, when the game started, he was the same star that dazzled Dallas fans and put on a show against the Mavericks.

After a 40-point outing and a 112-97 win, Doncic helped the Lakers clinch a playoff spot. After the game, he said that he needed to move on and urged his fans in Dallas to do the same.

"Everybody saw me the way I reacted to the video," Doncic said, via ESPN. "All these fans I really appreciate it. All these teammates you know, everybody had my back. I am just happy. I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on."
Ad
youtube-cover

Doncic finished the game with 45 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Lakers hold the No. 3 seed behind OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications