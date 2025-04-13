Luka Doncic stops to sign autographs for fans in Dallas while driving around in $250,000 Hellfire with dad Sasa

Luka Doncic's heart may still be in Dallas and with Mavericks fans. The Slovenian superstar went for a drive around the city after a blowout win against his former team on Wednesday.

Doncic previously mentioned that he liked going for drives in Dallas. While in the city, the LA Lakers guard took the time off to drive around, just like old times. While headed to hit the road, he stopped his car to sign autographs.

A video posted on X showed fans waiting for Doncic, who came out of his black $250,000 modified Apocalypse Hellfire (per robbreport.com).

In another clip, Doncic drove through the city at night with his father, Sasa, in the passenger seat.

Doncic's trade by Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is still painful to the team's fans. When he played at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, they made "fire Nico" chants during the game.

Luka Doncic is ready to move on from Dallas Mavericks after dominating his former team

Luka Doncic sat inside American Airlines Center on Wednesday wearing his Lakers jersey. It was the first time he was at the arena not playing for the home team. The emotions were heavy when the Mavericks played a tribute video for him.

He was teary-eyed while watching the video. However, when the game started, he was the same star that dazzled Dallas fans and put on a show against the Mavericks.

After a 40-point outing and a 112-97 win, Doncic helped the Lakers clinch a playoff spot. After the game, he said that he needed to move on and urged his fans in Dallas to do the same.

"Everybody saw me the way I reacted to the video," Doncic said, via ESPN. "All these fans I really appreciate it. All these teammates you know, everybody had my back. I am just happy. I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on."

Doncic finished the game with 45 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Lakers hold the No. 3 seed behind OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

