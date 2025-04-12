"They love the boy fr" : Kevin Garnett left astounded as 'Luka Mobile' goes around in Dallas

Kevin Garnett would truly be the first NBA legend to bet all his money on Luka Doncic. The NBA legend has long admired the LA Lakers star, but what he saw in Dallas on Saturday left him astonished.

The Hall of Fame player posted a video of a uniquely customized car on a Dallas street. The car had pictures of Luka Doncic all over it, both in the Dallas Mavericks and the Lakers jerseys. Apart from his career achievements, written on the side of the trunk.

Every wheel in the car was fitted with a video player constantly playing Doncic's highlights. The video hit right with Aaron Hall's "I Miss You" song.

Take a look.

Kevin Garnett reposted the video on his IG post and reacted with a long caption.

"Only in Dallas baby..They got a REAL LIVE LUKA MOBILE. They love the boy frfr," he wrote.

Kevin Garnett's IG story [Credit: IG/@tic_pix]

It seems like Doncic is ready to move on from his former home. After Thursday's game against the Mavs, he conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the fans and the city but admitted, with a heavy heart, that it's time for everyone to move on.

"Everybody saw me the way I reacted to the video," Doncic said. "All these fans I really appreciate it. All these teammates you know, everybody had my back. I am just happy. I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on."

Kevin Garnett predicted Luka Doncic show in Dallas

Even before Luka Doncic tied his shoes for the game against his former team on Thursday, Kevin Garnett believed that Doncic and the Lakers would get past the Mavericks. Before the game, Garnett appeared on his "KG Certified" podcast with Paul Pierce, who picked the Mavericks to win the game, exploiting their home-court advantage.

However, Garnett wasn't having any of it. When Pierce said that Doncic would be "shaky" when he enters the Mavs arena, Garnett went on a rant about Doncic getting his revenge on his former team.

"Give me the Don!" Garnett said. "There is nothing like coming to the house you built...he remodeled it....it looked like Dirk's house, then he came and changed it to Don's (Doncic) house."

Teary eyes before the game, and even Luka himself doubted he could play. By the end of the game, the golden boy from Slovenia had 45 points and took down his former team by 112-97.

