Luka Doncic strips Chet Holmgren to complete Mavericks' 30-0 run days after becoming a dad

Luka Doncic, just became a dad. Tonight was his first game back and he put on a sensational performance. He tied Larry Bird at 9th on the all-time triple-double leaders list and it looks like that isn't even the best part.

The Slovenian made a handy number of buckets the whole night but what capped off tonight's performance was the fact that he stripped ROTY favorite Chet Holmgren to break a Dallas Mavericks record.

Luka Doncic helps Mavericks script new record

As he made the steal and the bucket to get to his 36th point, Luka Doncic also helped the Mavericks complete a 30-0 run. The longest in franchise history.

They held Oklahoma City Thunder scoreless in the fourth quarter until the 8th minute. Dallas had launched an offensive masterclass to come back from 24 points down to take a 6-point lead.

Watch Luka's play and the bedlam that erupts in the crowd.

Dallas Mavericks fall short of making history

It wasn't to be tonight. Despite the historic run, Dallas gave up a few key baskets and the game swung at the very end in favor of OKC. The final scoreline reads 126-120 but that hardly tells the tale. The Mavericks came into the game short-handed and yet, used everything from their arsenal to keep it close.

On a night when it was expected that it would go to the ROTY favorite and the MVP contender, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; things didn't go as planned. OKC led for the most part but the new dad, Luka Doncic, had other plans.

The superstar racked up an incredible 36-18-15 stat line. It could not get more stat sheet stuffing than it did tonight. Doncic was pure excellence despite the Mavericks missing Kyrie Irving.

Rookie Dereck Lively II also chipped in with an impressive 20 points and 16 rebounds along with 6 blocks. He outplayed Chet for the most part, however, Thunder's new star showed better IQ towards the end of the game with a couple of key blocks.

It is clear the Mavericks missed their role players and with such an exceptional level of play, they are only a few pieces away from truly competing for a title.

Luka will be disappointed that he didn't get the W and that he couldn't dedicate such a special night to his newborn. However, he can take solace in the fact that the Mavericks look like a completely new side compared to the team from last season.