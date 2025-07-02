  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Luka gonna turn him into prime Shaq": Lakers fans sky high as Rob Pelinka nabs Deandre Ayton to fortify championship aspirations

"Luka gonna turn him into prime Shaq": Lakers fans sky high as Rob Pelinka nabs Deandre Ayton to fortify championship aspirations

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 02, 2025 22:13 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Lakers fans sky high as Rob Pelinka nabs Deandre Ayton to fortify championship aspirations (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers fans were ecstatic about the acquisition of center Deandre Ayton, who reportedly signed a two-year contract with the team.

Ad

NBA insider Sham Charania wrote Wednesday that Ayton has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. On Sunday, Ayton and his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, reached a buyout agreement that made the 7-foot center a free agent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan liked Ayton's pairing with Luka Doncic, even speculating that Ayton could be similar to Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Here are other fan reactions:

Ad
Ad

Several others predicted that the Lakers would contend for the title next season.

Ad

This is a developing story.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications