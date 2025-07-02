"Luka gonna turn him into prime Shaq": Lakers fans sky high as Rob Pelinka nabs Deandre Ayton to fortify championship aspirations

LA Lakers fans were ecstatic about the acquisition of center Deandre Ayton, who reportedly signed a two-year contract with the team.
NBA insider Sham Charania wrote Wednesday that Ayton has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. On Sunday, Ayton and his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, reached a buyout agreement that made the 7-foot center a free agent.
One fan liked Ayton's pairing with Luka Doncic, even speculating that Ayton could be similar to Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Here are other fan reactions:
Several others predicted that the Lakers would contend for the title next season.
This is a developing story.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.