"Luka gonna turn him into prime Shaq": Lakers fans sky high as Rob Pelinka nabs Deandre Ayton to fortify championship aspirations

LA Lakers fans were ecstatic about the acquisition of center Deandre Ayton, who reportedly signed a two-year contract with the team.

Ad

NBA insider Sham Charania wrote Wednesday that Ayton has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. On Sunday, Ayton and his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, reached a buyout agreement that made the 7-foot center a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan liked Ayton's pairing with Luka Doncic, even speculating that Ayton could be similar to Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

MFFL @Mavs_FFL LINK Luka gonna turn him into prime Shaq

Ad

Here are other fan reactions:

Barry @BarryOnHere LINK This is basically the same as signing prime Shaq. How much help does LeBron need?

Ad

LukaShow @LukaShow_77 LINK LUKA RING ON THE WAY 🏆

Ad

Several others predicted that the Lakers would contend for the title next season.

Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig LINK WE WINNING IT ALL 🤑🤑🤑

Ad

Cam Wilder @camwilderr LINK LAKERS ARE BACK

This is a developing story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More