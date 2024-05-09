"Luka robbed of another insane season": NBA fans divided as Nikola Jokic wins his third MVP in four years

Earning the third of his career, Nikola Jokic was given the 2023-24 NBA MVP award. Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 57-25 record, tied with OKC Thunder, to finish as the second-best team in the Western Conference. However, some fans aren't satisfied with the center receiving his third award in four years.

Jokic had a pretty solid and stable season for the Nuggets. He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists for this year's campaign. He did all that while also knocking down 58.3% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from deep. The center also played 79 games this season.

His outstanding play carried over until the first round of the postseason, where he had 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. Although his efficiency from deep went down to 33.3%, his overall shot selection was impressive as he made 59.1% of his shots from the field.

Even with his stellar outing, there were a few fans who had other thoughts on who should've won the award. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Luka robbed of another insane season," one fan said.

"Prob one of the worst mvp awards given out," another fan wasn't impressed with who won MVP.

"SGA clears this fraud," this fan thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've won.

However, some think that Jokic was deserving of winning the award.

"He should’ve gotten 4 in a row," a fan said.

"Damn Jokic is really higher than KD all time before his 30th birthday," this fan was hit with realization over greatness.

"Should have won last year too," another fan still can't over Jokic losing last season.

NBA legend sounds off on Nikola Jokic's third MVP win

As Nikola Jokic was awarded his third MVP award, fans, and even Shaquille O'Neal, thought someone else deserved to win.

According to O'Neal, he felt like OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was deserving of the award. He mentioned that the Thunder had a better record and that SGA put up better stats, which should've been enough for him to win the award. Although, Shaq clarified that he meant no disrespect towards Jokic as he's the best big man, according to the legend.

SGA earned his second-straight All-Star appearance this season. He averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. The young guard had 51 games where he scored at least 30 points for this year's campaign. On top of that, he led his team to the best record in the West and secured the top spot.

Thanks to SGA, the Thunder have become one of the hottest teams in the league.

