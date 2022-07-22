“Luka said, 'Shaq, ain't nothing gon' happen to you in my town, Mr. O'Neal-ovich'” - Shaquille O'Neal thanks Luka Doncic for his hospitality in Slovenia, says Mavericks star booked a "mansion" for him

Shaquille O'Neal thanked Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic for the hospitality he was shown during his European mini-tour. O'Neal was there deejay at separate venues for a week. The two even linked up at a party where Doncic joined Shaq on the stage.

"DJ Diesel" recently revealed that he visited Doncic's hometown in Slovenia. The former LA Lakers champion gave a shoutout to the Slovenian for showing tremendous hospitality during his stay there. Shaq described Luka's warm welcome during the most recent episode of "The Big Podcast":

"Shout out to Luka. When I arrived at Luka’s town, some people picked me up. They drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there. I had the hookah there. I had the fruit. They escorted me to the show. Then Luka said, 'Shaq, ain't nothing gonna happen to you while you're in my town, Mr. O'Nealovich.'"

Shaquille O'Neal said veteran NBA guard Goran Dragic, who will now play for the Chicago Bulls, was also involved in making his stay comfortable.

"That's what they call me over there. Shoutout to Luka and Goran Dragic. Their people really set it up for me. I got there, and Luka said, 'We know you're staying in a hotel, but we want you to stay someplace else.' It was right there on the water, four-bedroom villa. He had that bloomings hookah with him."

From partying with Shaquille O'Neal to dominating with the Slovenian national team, Luka Doncic does it all this offseason

Luka Doncic may have found the right balance between enjoying his offseason and staying in top shape. The three-time All-Star represented the Slovenian national team and looked in stellar form. Next, he was spotted partying with Shaquille O'Neal.

Last offseason, Doncic may have leaned toward taking more rest days, which resulted in him entering the season out of shape. His conditioning didn't allow him to impose his will early in the season, but he returned to his best midway through the campaign.

Several videos of Luka Doncic's intense workouts in the offseason have gone viral. The Slovenian guard could be keen to replicate his postseason success with Dallas next year, when they made the Conference Finals against all odds. Doncic will be eager to lead them to the next level, but it won't be an easy task.

Nevertheless, he will likely be in a decent space, mentally and physically, this time. He will surely owe this to his dedication to his offseason routines and finding time to take a break and party with Shaquille O'Neal.

