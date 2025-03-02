"Mac McClung Should Watch Out": NBA fans go berserk after Steph Curry unleashes first in-game dunk in six years

Steph Curry was pumped after dunking for the first time in six years during the Golden State Warriors' 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The moment came with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter when Curry received a go-ahead pass and found himself wide open on the other side of the court.

The four-time NBA champion took one dribble, elevated and delivered a one-handed dunk. After finishing the dunk, the two-time MVP pointed at the bench, sharing his excitement with his teammates as he celebrated his first dunk since the 2018-19 season.

NBA fans were thrilled to see the superstar point guard soar for the dunk, flooding social media with reactions and praising Curry for the highlight play.

"Mac Maclung Should Watch Out," a fan commented.

"I thought he was too old to jump that high," commented another fan.

"Vince who? Dominique who? Steph is the best dunker of all time.. Argue w/ your barber don’t argue w/ me," a fan wrote.

"greatest dunker ever I’ve seen enough," wrote another fan.

"mac mcclung better not duck next year," a fan said.

"I jumped out my couch," said another fan.

Steph Curry's double-double goes in vain

Steph Curry put up an outstanding individual performance, filling the stat sheet, but his all-around effort wasn't enough to prevent the Golden State Warriors from seeing their five-game win streak snapped by a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team that was without Joel Embiid.

Curry finished with 29 points, five rebounds, 14 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of play. He shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Next, the Warriors will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, marking their third game of the current five-game road trip. Golden State will look to bounce back from their loss to the 76ers as they take on the Hornets.

