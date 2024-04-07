“Made Shaq look short”: NBA Twitter in frenzy amid Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s unexpected encounter

Shaquille O'Neal was at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona to watch Zach Edey’s Purdue take on NC State in the Final Four. The LA Lakers legend walked away impressed with what he saw during the game. O’Neal and fans inside the massive venue were treated to end-to-end action and witnessed Edey come through to carry his team to a 63-50 win.

With Edey showcasing why he is arguably the best player in college basketball, the Boilermakers ended the Wolfpack’s magical run. Seeded 11th, NC State was the darling of the NCAA Tournament after making nine must-win games. The streak eventually ended against a team led by a towering but nimble 7-foot-4 center.

Shaquille O'Neal was one of those who lined up along the tunnel leading to Purdue’s dugout to congratulate the Boilermakers. He met Zach Edey and shared a brief hug. Fans on X, formerly Twitter, promptly reacted:

“Zach made shaq look short”

X user Trenton Milliner already claims somebody's better than Zach Edey:

"Walker Kessler clears"

Another reacted to how Shaq looked in the meeting:

"Shaq still uncomfortable"

Despite still playing in the NCAA, one already had this to say about the Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey:

"2 legends in one frame."

Dwight Howard caught a stray:

"Dwight gotta take notes"

The former Miami Heat star’s official height during his Hall of Fame career was 7-foot-1, so he was naturally shorter than Edey. Still, looking at how the Purdue star made Shaq look short was quite astonishing. Not many can do that to the four-time NBA champ.

During the game, Shaquille O'Neal was asked to comment about Zach Edey’s play. O’Neal responded:

“He has a nice touch around the basket. He uses his body well. He's playing very well and he's staying out of foul trouble.”

Edey played the entire 40-minute game and delivered 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. What didn’t show on the box score was how he changed the game by just clogging the paint. NC State’s drivers sometimes panicked when the Boilermakers’ center loomed.

Zach Edey was also the hub on offense. He touched the ball every time Purdue had possession and helped his team by scoring or helping set up plays. The Wolfpack’s attention was so laser-focused on him that Edey’s teammates often got good looks. Shaquille O’Neal couldn't help it but credit him for his work on both sides of the ball.

Zach Edey’s game has similarities with how Shaquille O'Neal played

20 years ago, Zach Edey might have been the top pick of the draft. In 2004, Shaquille O'Neal was the immovable force that tortured opposing defenses. Edey would have been a great fit during those years with his build and his type of game.

Edey doesn’t have a modern big man’s game. He has made just one 3-pointer in two attempts during his four years in college. In many ways, he operates like the player considered by many to be the most unstoppable force in NBA history.

Against the Wolfpack, Purdue’s star showed some finesse but he largely powered his way through to score. O’Neal liked what he saw but how Edey will perform at the next level will be interesting to see.