“Magic, Bird, Duncan, Hakeem and Jordan were no longer relevant at 37, that let’s you know how great LBJ is” - Eddie Johnson in awe of LeBron James’ performance levels and physical conditions

Already in his 19th year in the NBA and turning 37 this month, LeBron James is still playing like a top five player when he's healthy. 1989 Sixth Man of the Year and current Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson is in awe of James despite the LA Lakers' struggles, comparing "The King" to other NBA legends when they were the same age.

Johnson, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and retired in 1999, tweeted how surprising it is for James to get criticized for the struggles of the Lakers with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The 62-year-old radio host praised LeBron for his performances at 37 years old, noting that legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan were irrelevant at that age.

Eddie A Johnson @Jumpshot8 It’s amazing how LeBron at almost 37 is still being ripped for struggling, when he has an AD in his prime and not living up to expectations. Magic, Bird, Duncan, Hakeem, and Jordan were no longer relevant at 37. That lets you know how great LBJ is. “Keep it moving” It’s amazing how LeBron at almost 37 is still being ripped for struggling, when he has an AD in his prime and not living up to expectations. Magic, Bird, Duncan, Hakeem, and Jordan were no longer relevant at 37. That lets you know how great LBJ is. “Keep it moving”

In fairness to Johnson, most of the players he mentioned were irrelevant in comparison to LeBron James when they were 37 years old. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan all retired at that age, with Jordan returning to the NBA at 38 to play two seasons for the Washington Wizards.

Hakeem Olajuwon averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks at age 37, which was his 16th NBA season. Olajuwon went on to retire after two more seasons, ending his career with the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, Tim Duncan was no longer the best player for the San Antonio Spurs at 37 years old, but he was still an important piece for them. Duncan averaged 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, while also helping the Spurs win the 2014 NBA championship by beating LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

For this season, LeBron James is averaging 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. James will definitely be better than the other legends at the age of 37 years old, and he's still in position to compete for more championships in the next couple of years.

36 Years Old and putting up these numbers…King James. 👑 LeBron James over the last 7 Games:39 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB 30 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB33 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB23 PTS, 6 AST, 11 REB 30 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB20 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB33 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB36 Years Old and putting up these numbers…King James. 👑 https://t.co/6vFY3hjwVc

LeBron James spends $1.5 million on his body every year

One of the reasons LeBron James is still playing at a high level despite his age is he spends $1.5 million on maintaining his body. According to Jonathan Henry of Medium, James invests money on preserving his body and health to prolong his NBA career.

James spends most of the $1.5 million paying experts such as trainers, chefs, nutritionists and massage therapists. He also buys top notch equipment and follows a very strict diet and workout routine during the season and in the offseason. "The King" investing in his body inspired other athletes such as Conor McGregor to do the same thing.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Full interview: McGregor: "I read something about LeBron James who spent $1.5 million annually on his physical health... I would do that for an eight week camp and I'm like, no more, now it's going to be all year round"Full interview: youtu.be/BTcwSfAKOYE McGregor: "I read something about LeBron James who spent $1.5 million annually on his physical health... I would do that for an eight week camp and I'm like, no more, now it's going to be all year round"Full interview: youtu.be/BTcwSfAKOYE https://t.co/5R4qkvBtSv

In addition to winning more NBA titles, one of the reasons LeBron James is extending his career is to accomplish a personal goal. LeBron's eldest son, Bronny James, is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and there's a strong chance they can become the first father and son to play in the league at the same time.

