"Magic, Bird, Kareem, Jordan, LeBron, Kobe - these guys are all monsters, physically!" - Steve Kerr on how guys with a size advantage might get more limelight as opposed to Steph Curry, says Curry looks like a normal guy walking down the street

Steph Curry has delivered enormous performances so far in the playoffs. His brilliant performances have helped the Golden State Warriors reach their sixth NBA Finals in eight years.

Despite having been instrumental for the Dubs in all three years, the 34-year-old is often looked away when discussing the basketball greats.

Steve Kerr believes that a lot of this could be to do with his physical appearance. At 6-foot-2, Steph Curry is not visibly the most dominant star in the league. However, the Dubs head coach believes that the two-time MVP can certainly dominate the game through various other skills.

Speaking about him on the Damon & Ratto podcast, Kerr said:

"When you look at the history of the league, you look at guys who dominated finals games, you think of Magic, Bird, Kareem, Jordan, LeBron and Kobe. These guys are all monsters physically and Steph you know looks like a normal guy walking down the street. It's so rare to ever see someone of that stature dominating games."

There is a wide belief by many across the league that Steph Curry does not show up in the Finals. Having played on the biggest stage six times, the two-time MVP has recorded a 25-5-5 on 55 true shooting percentage.

His staggering numbers have helped him join an elite group with LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only three players to have these stats.

StatMuse @statmuse Since entering the league in 2009 Steph Curry is top 5 in Finals points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and 3s. Since entering the league in 2009 Steph Curry is top 5 in Finals points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and 3s. https://t.co/auQKP4S3ux

Coming into this year's finals, he was going to be pivotal for the Warriors in the series against the Boston Celtics. He is averaging 31.5 PPG on 45.7% shooting from the field and 46.2% from three-point range. Further speaking about the impact Steph Curry has on the game, Kerr said:

"Steph dominates the game differently. He doesn't do it physically by getting to the line, he does it with his skill and he does it in ways people don't recognize.

"I think that's the key, you know when he comes off the screen and people follow him out to the logo at half court and he passes the ball like it's fair again for an open three. Nobody recognises that it was Steph who made the play."

NBA @NBA



Check out Steph's best defensive work from this season Steph Curry might be best known for his offense but he's been spectacular on defense, playing passing lanes and picking off steals in bunches!Check out Steph's best defensive work from this season Steph Curry might be best known for his offense but he's been spectacular on defense, playing passing lanes and picking off steals in bunches!Check out Steph's best defensive work from this season 👀 https://t.co/VwosW6PAGh

Although he has played well in the first two games against the Boston Celtics, things could get tougher for him moving forward. The C's will certainly guard him a lot tighter as that is the only way to slow their offense. If they succeed in containing him, the Celtics can have the upper hand.

However, considering the experience he has in the Finals, it is going to be extremely difficult to put brakes on him.

How important is Steph Curry going to be in the upcoming games of the Finals?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Steph Curry has by far been the best player in the series. He has scored points from all over the court with ease despite the Celtics' best defensive efforts. With the series heading to Boston, the Dubs will need their star to continue firing on all cylinders.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"There's just so much joy in that moment no matter what. ... You want to be able to experience it." Steph Curry joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today and discussed what a Finals MVP would mean to him:"There's just so much joy in that moment no matter what. ... You want to be able to experience it." Steph Curry joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today and discussed what a Finals MVP would mean to him:"There's just so much joy in that moment no matter what. ... You want to be able to experience it." https://t.co/i6Vrl9xuB2

Curry's ability to draw attention from defenders will give his teammates a lot more chances to score. However, the likes of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will have to get going to make things easier for the team.

If Steph Curry is able to lead the team to the Larry O'Brien trophy, he could be named the Finals MVP. This will end his long wait for the elusive trophy and help him cement his place in the history books.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far