Magic HC hilariously shuts down reporter's question about Warriors' impact 'aside from' Steph Curry - "The man had 56 points" 

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry delivered a vintage performance during Thursday's 121-115 road victory over the Orlando Magic. Afterward, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley comically declined a reporter's request to speak about the two-time MVP's teammates' impact.

Ad

Curry tallied a season-high 56 points and 12 3-pointers on 16-for-25 shooting (64.0%). That includes 22 points in the third quarter to outscore Orlando himself (22-21) as Golden State overcame a 14-point halftime deficit (66-52).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors received key contributions from a few other players amid their comeback, most notably rookie big man Quinten Post. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two triples, a steal and a block, shooting 77.8%. Meanwhile, veteran forward Draymond Green double-doubled with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nevertheless, during his postgame interview, Mosley was uninterested in crediting anyone but Curry.

"The man had 56 points. There is no 'aside from Steph,'" Mosley said. "He had 56."

Ad

However, Mosley still took issue with the teams' free-throw disparity, as Golden State finished with a 34-18 advantage in foul-shot attempts.

"To be completely transparent, 34 free throws from a jump-shooting basketball team is tough to overcome as well," Mosley said. "They shot 45 3s and 34 free throws."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Warriors' (32-27) victory marked their fifth straight amid their playoff push. They also improved to 7-1 with star forward Jimmy Butler despite the six-time All-Star's off night (five points on 14.3% shooting).

Steph Curry extends 3-point records in 56-point outburst against Magic

Not only did Steph Curry's 56-point scoring barrage lead Golden State to victory, it also extended a couple of his numerous 3-point shooting records.

Ad

Per ESPN, the four-time NBA champion sank nine-plus triples for the 45th time, 31 more than any other player in league history. Meanwhile, he reached 10 or more 3s in a historic 26th contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curry has taken his production to another level since his team's trade deadline acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Through eight outings alongside his new co-star, Curry is averaging 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.5 3-pointers per game, shooting 51.0%.

So, Warriors fans could be in store for more electric offensive showcases from the 11-time All-Star down the stretch.

Also Read: "Mfs was really calling him washed" - NBA fans in awe of Steph Curry after Warriors star explodes for 56 with 12 3-pointers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.