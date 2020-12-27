Magic Johnson, Dion Waiters and JR Smith show off NBA championship rings from the LA Lakers | NBA News

LA Lakers stars are going on social media and celebrating their NBA 2020 championship rings. LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson recently took to Twitter to thank the Buss family and LeBron James for his 11th championship ring. JR Smith and Dion Waiters celebrated their rings on Instagram as well. The 2020 championship ring ceremony took place on opening night in the Staples Center before the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game.

NBA News: LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson thanks Jeanie Buss and LeBron James on Twitter for his 11th ring

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest point guards to have ever played the game. He is a five-time NBA champion, three-time league MVP, and three-time Finals MVP. Magic Johnson's list of accolades is endless and he recently added another ring to his name. Magic Johnson used to be a part-owner of the LA Lakers, and was the LA Lakers' former president of basketball operations until 2019. He is currently a part-owner of two LA sports teams: the WNBA franchise LA Sparks and MLB franchise LA Dodgers.

This is Magic Johnson's 11th ring and he is clearly one of the most decorated people in the NBA. He tweeted a picture with his wife, Cookie, and thanked the owner of the team Jeanie Buss, the LA Lakers players, and LeBron James for his championship jewelry.

Cookie and I are so blessed to receive our championship rings! Thank you to Laker owner @JeanieBuss, the Laker players and especially @KingJames because he told me he was going to bring a championship to Laker Nation. This is my 11th NBA Championship ring! pic.twitter.com/R5n7foBPuR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 26, 2020

NBA News: JR Smith celebrates his 2nd championship ring on Instagram

JR Smith

JR Smith received his championship ring with the LA Lakers and took to Instagram to celebrate the ring with his family. He posted a picture of his father wearing his two rings and said that he gave the rings to him because he "got the game" from him.

Advertisement

JR Smith also posted a video of his daughter admiring his rings on his fingers.

This was JR Smith's second championship ring, the first one being in 2016 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has earned both his rings alongside LeBron James and has been to the NBA Finals five times.

NBA News: Dion Waiters celebrates his championship ring on Instagram

Dion Waiters

Advertisement

Dion Waiters is another player who took to Instagram to show off his 2020 Championship ring. He dedicated the ring to his mother and said that he had been dreaming of earning a ring since he was 7 years old.

Dion Waiters was in the news a lot during the last year's playoffs, as reports emerged that he was eligible for a championship ring regardless of which team won the 2020 NBA Finals. Dion Waiters spent the first half of the 2019-20 season with the Miami Heat and was later traded to the LA Lakers.

Also Read: LeBron James wins AP's 2020 Male Athlete of the Year for a record-tying 4th time | NBA News