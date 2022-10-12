“If I had to went to the Bulls there would be no Michael Jordan in Chicago” – Magic Johnson answers to being nearly drafted by the Bulls, candidly expresses his love for LA Lakers

Back in 1979, the LA Lakers drafted Magic Johnson with the first overall pick. The six-foot-nine point guard had an impressive run at Michigan State and went on to have a more than successful NBA career.

Along with bringing a vibrant personality to the league's biggest market, the transcendent guard went on to become an all-time great. In 13 seasons with the Lakers, he won five championships, three finals MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and led the NBA in assists on four separate occasions.

To this day, Magic is still seen as arguably the best player ever to wear a Lakers uniform. His jersey hangs in the rafters among a plethora of Hall of Famers. The craziest thing about his LA tenure is that it almost didn't happen.

During a recent guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," it was brought up how the Hall of Fame point guard almost ended up on the Chicago Bulls. They held the second pick in '79 draft behind the Lakers.

The biggest difference brought up was that this move would have meant Michael Jordan would have also ended up somewhere different down the road.

"Can you believe that if I had to went to the Bulls there would be no Michael Jordan in Chicago."

Magic went on to say that he is more than grateful that he was selected by the Lakers.

"I'm glad I ended up here. Playing with Kareem, all of that."

Magic Johnson joining the Bulls would have completely changed NBA history as we know it

It might seem like an exaggeration, but this tiny change would have drastically changed the course of NBA history. The ripple effect would span over the course of two decades.

During the 1980's, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird battled it out in a historic East vs. West rivalry. If he doesn't end up with the Lakers, there would be no classic battles with the Boston Celtics. While they would have squared off against each other more, it wouldn't have been as a big of a draw.

The other drastic change is Michael Jordan ending up in a different situation. Part of what allowed him to be so successful was that the Bulls did everything they could to maximize his talents. If Jordan starts off with a different franchise, the question has to be asked if he still goes on to become the greatest player ever.

As far as the biggest what-ifs go, this belongs in the conversation. Because of all the different changes that come with it, Magic playing in Chicago is a fascinating fantasy to dive into.

