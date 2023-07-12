In 1991, the basketball world was shaken when Magic Johnson announced that he had contracted HIV and would be forced to retire from the game.

It was a day Johnson will never forget as he recalled how he contracted the virus in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The five-time NBA champion was in Utah and about to play an exhibition game with the Jazz when he got a call from his doctor, Dr. Melman, who told him he has to go back to LA. Johnson initially wanted to play the game first before flying back but the doctor insisted that he stop whatever he is doing and take the next flight.

At the doctor's office, Dr. Melman broke the news to Johnson that tests showed he has HIV. The 12-time NBA All-Star apparently lay on the floor and questioned everything for two hours.

"You are just in disbelief and in shock. You are sitting there like man, how could this happen me. What does this mean? I was just devastated because I thought I had did everything right," recalls Johnson. "The worst thing was Cookie was pregnant with EJ."

Returning home, Magic felt that it was one of the longest rides he took thinking about what to say to his wife, Cookie Johnson, knowing that it will break her heart.

"When you make a mistake and you not only hurt yourself but hurt the ones that love you. And that hurt me," said Johnson.

As soon as Johnson went through their house's main door, his wife already felt that there is something wrong. Magic told Cookie the bad news and was expecting her to leave.

"I can understand if you want to leave me because you know, I'm now turning your life upside down," said Johnson to his wife. "She smacked me upside my head and said we're going to be just together. Let's get on our knees and pray."

After getting the support of his wife, Johnson was thankful that he was the only one with HIV. His wife and unborn child tested negative.

Magic Johnson becoming an advocate for HIV/Aids prevention and safe sex

Surviving the scariest moment of his life, Magic Johnson now takes time to inform people about HIV/Aids and having safe sex. For him, education is the key to everything in life.

'Whatever you want to be, education is the key to all of that. Whatever it is you want to accomplish, it's about education. You gotta get an education. You gotta set an example for everybody else," Johnson said.

The 63-year-old is living a good life now as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, broadcaster and motivational speaker. He is part of an investment group that purchased the Los Angels Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles FC.

